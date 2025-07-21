Canadian Beat: Carney and First Nations leaders meet amid development concerns

Prime Minister Mark Carney held a summit with some of Canada’s indigenous leaders on Thursday to address the issue of laws that allow the fast-tracking of major development projects. Many of those leaders said they’re still critical of the new laws, while others were more optimistic.

Carney was trying to ease First Nations' fears about the major projects law. But many said it would take more than one meeting to build consensus on Ottawa’s plans. Some have already launched a legal challenge against Bill C-5 as well as Ontario’s Bill 5. Carney’s Bill C-5, also called the Building Canada Act, allows his government to sidestep some laws and fast-track approvals for big energy and infrastructure projects in the national interest.

The summit, attended by hundreds of First Nations leaders, was called after Carney’s government faced a backlash from chiefs who said they were not being respected. But he also promised them Thursday that they can help build prosperity for their communities for generations to come.

The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, was conciliatory in her assessment of the summit.

“We want to stand up for Canada against illegal tariffs. At the same time, of course, we look to make sure that no more colonialism happens within our own country,” Nepinak said. “We push back on that. And there’s lots of work to do, and I think we can do that by working together.”

Nepinak said the issues will not be settled with one meeting, and she called for more, including a national summit of First Nations leaders with the prime minister. Much of the day was spent in panel-style discussions on meaningful consultations and economic prosperity. Carney and his cabinet ministers stayed all day, doing more listening than talking. Some chiefs said they could work with the prime minister, while others say they need more convincing.