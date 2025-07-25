Canadian Beat: Former junior hockey players acquitted of sexual assault

Five former junior hockey players have been acquitted by a London, Ontario judge for sexual assault charges stemming from 2018.

The judge said the complainant in the case did not present credible testimony. And she added that prosecutors could not meet the onus of proof for the charges.

All five players had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault against the complainant, known only as E.M. The incident took place in a London, Ontario, hotel room on June 19, 2018. The players were celebrating their World Junior Championship victory as members of Team Canada.

The ruling on Thursday finding Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote not guilty ends a criminal process that began earlier this year with a mistrial and the dismissal of the jury.

It took judge Maria Carroccia five hours to explain the reason for the acquittals, in which she accused the complainant of blaming others for inconsistencies in her allegations.

Karen Bellehumeur the lawyer for E.M. spoke on behalf of her client.

"She’s obviously very disappointed with the verdict and very disappointed with her honor's assessment of her honesty and reliability," said Bellehumeur. "She’s extremely grateful for the outpouring of support by the community It gives her great solace to know that she is believed by so many.’

Prosecutor Meaghan Cunningham said she has not yet decided if there will be an appeal. The Crown has 30 days.

"We want to thank E.M. for coming forward and for her strength in participating in this process," said Cunningham. "We have received dozens of messages from people across Canada and abroad asking us to pass along these messages of thanks and support for E.M. and we’ve done so."

Demonstrators were present outside the London courthouse to show their support for E.M. The case also threw a spotlight on hockey culture and issues such as racism, hazing, sexism and homophobia.

According to the Associated Press, the woman testified in May that she was naked, drunk and scared when four of the men showed up unexpectedly in her room at the Delta Hotel London Armouries and felt the only “safe” option was to do what they wanted. Prosecutors argued the players did what they wanted without taking steps to ensure she was voluntarily consenting to sexual acts.

“I made the choice to dance with them and drink at the bar, I did not make the choice to have them do what they did back at the hotel,” E.M. testified.

Defense attorneys in their cross-examination played two short videos taken during the night by one of the players, McLeod, where the woman said it was "all consensual." She testified that wasn't how she truly felt.

Although the alleged sexual assault took place in 2018 and police ended their initial investigation in early 2019. It wasn’t until the complainant sued Hockey Canada in 2022 that police reopened their case. The National Hockey League also launched an investigation, as all five were playing in the league.

The NHL announced Thursday that the five players cannot play in the league while it reviews the judge’s ruling, calling their behavior unacceptable. As the legal process unfolded, they played in Europe.

Meanwhile the NHL Players Association is pushing back saying after missing so much of their respective careers, the five should now have the opportunity to return to North America.