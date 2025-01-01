Anamaria Artemisa Sayre is co-host of Alt.Latino and a curator and producer for Tiny Desk.

As a podcast, radio, and video host, reporter, and producer for NPR, she is focused on elevating the diversity of sounds and stories that define Latinx culture. This means curating the newest and best in Latin music weekly on the mic with her co-host Felix Contreras and doing deep-dive reported series that highlight music as an answer to some of society’s biggest cultural questions.

In 2023, she traveled around the US and across the southern border to report an award-winning series that revealed how Mexican-American immigrants coming of age led to the explosion of Regional Mexican music. She’s interviewed artists, from Santana to Rosalia, that span generations and the globe and is a trusted voice on one of the most genre-diverse subsets of music in the world.

Additionally, she curates Latin music at the Tiny Desk. This includes leading the annual Latin Music Month Tiny Desk takeover which she conceived of and realized within her first year at NPR. Sayre's producing credits include concerts from artists like Nicki Nicole, Ivy Queen, Karol G and Juanes.

Her hosting and reporting credits are spread across NPR stations and beyond, and include frequent hosting on NPR Music’s All Songs Considered, reporting a weekly segment on NPR’s Morning Edition and a regular segment on Here and Now. She’s a frequently featured speaker, host, and panelist at conferences and events across the country and internationally.

She is NPR’s youngest host and has been named a 30 under 30 professional by Forbes and a Major Mujer by Remezcla.

Originally from southern California, she's an avid lover of mountains, beaches and stories that pair best with a cafecito in her abuela's backyard.