East Aurora businesses gear up for collaborative Small Business Saturday

This weekend marks 15 years of Small Business Saturday, an annual event in the United States where consumers are encouraged to visit local small shops to buy their holiday gifts.

Vanessa Frost, the owner of MUSEjar in East Aurora, says over 23 small businesses have a group of support through East Aurora Retailers. They’re excited to work together through another Small Business Saturday.

“In the winter, we all text each other like, 'who's closing? Does anyone have a plow? Who has extra salt?' like all of those fun little things," said Frost. "And we just all are constantly in communication with each other, working together on different promotions and different events. And we really keep each other in mind when we're doing stuff, so we can kind of function as a cohesive unit.”

As a “cohesive unit” the group is asking shoppers to come out and spend a day in the village, where the shops are lifting up each others' promotions.

Those promotions include everything from pop-ups, discounts, and giveaways to free refreshments. Small business owners throughout Western New York are urging consumers to give them a try.

"We are so grateful for everyone who comes in and shops small and just kind of shares their holiday with us," Frost said. "It means way more than I think everyone realizes. So every little purchase matters, and we're very grateful for it."

As for the snow in the forecast, Frost says all they can do is hope people show up anyway.

“So, I think last year we also had a snowy Small Business Saturday and we still had people come out," Frost said. "Can't control the weather, but you can just spread the word and hope people show up anyway.”

Here's the full list of events and participating East Aurora businesses on Saturday from East Aurora Retailers:

"Ashley’s Lingerie & Swimwear – 11/28 & 11/29: 10% off storewide; Gift card special – purchase $100 receive $20 bonus, purchase $200 receive $50 bonus

barre3 – 11/29: 30% off 10-class packs and all apparel; additional 20% off sale rack items through 12/1

Bear & Bison Candle – 11/29: Purchase three 8.5oz candles for $65, a 10% discount

Beauty Organix

EightxEight – 11/28: First 20 customers to spend $175 receive free Cozy Holiday Bundle ($45 value); 20% off sale racks only, including Mens styles; 15% off SAPAHN bags; 11/29: $25 Cozy Holiday Bundle ($45 value, while supplies last); 20% off Sale racks only, including Mens styles

ERLO Contemporary – 11/29: 10% off everything; Special Pop-Up with PEG'S HARDWARE

Ethyl Wine – 11/29: Free wine tasting from 12-5, 10% off tasting wines; discounts on select items

Flock Fiber Arts – 11/29: All red and green yarn 20% off; Knit 101 & 102 series (4 classes) for $70 (typically $85)

Head Over Heels: Home, Women’s, and Children’s Boutiques – 11/29: Storewide sale

Kickstand Culture

MUSEjar – 11/29: 30% off Summer EA Gear – T-shirts & Pennants, and Oxford Pennants/Cavallini; complimentary refreshments (21+)

New Ivory Bridal

Prima Oliva – 11/29: $10 “Prima Cash” for every $60 purchase, for use 1/1/26-3/31/26

Reflection Mind, Body & Soul – 11/28 & 11/29: 10% off all jewelry; complimentary holiday refreshments; 11/29 Blushing Brunette Sweets pop-up

Second Nature Home and Garden - 11/28 & 11/29: 10% off storewide; Free gift for first 10 customers with a purchase; Holiday Swag Bag Free with $125 purchase; complimentary sips and snacks

Simply South Boutique

Spot of TEE – 11/28 & 11/29: Free gift with any purchase

Stelle & Brooke Gift Studio

The 66 Collective

The Dress Shop – 11/28 & 11/29: First 14 customers to spend over $100 receive a free gift; 10% storewide discount, includes items currently on sale (up to 60% off)

Toy Loft – 11/29: Free gift with $30 or more purchase (while supplies last); All Maileg - 10% off; All Board Games - Buy one, get one 50% off

Village Play – 11/29: 10% off everything in stores and online. (Code online is SBSAT10)

Walk In Closet"

