Orchard Park Town council-elect takes second seat by 10 votes, already looking ahead

Erie County’s closest election race of the fall cycle officially has a winner.

Dr. Greg Bennett will be one of Orchard Park’s two town council members elected this year, winning by 10 votes over Paul Filsinger. Bennett captured 3,313 votes to Filsinger’s 3,303, which was the first time each ran for public office.

Despite just hearing the results, Bennett isn’t waiting to start preparations. He already is planning to receive EMT training and learn more about the municipal legal system.

“It's just a matter of what I can accomplish, and I'll find ways to fit things in. As clinical director for trauma, I worked around the clock, and my wife knows this, she's a registered nurse," he said. "I try to take care of myself, I get sleep. I know how to take care of myself in the process, but when it's time to get things done, I'll do it.”

Julia Mombrea won the other town council seat with almost 3,600 votes. Braiden McElhaney had the fourth-most votes with 3,037.

Having such a tight race is a positive sign, Bennett said.

"For a local election, it's a decent turnout. It meant that people were engaged, and I'm happy that it went this way," he said. "It makes for a better democracy when there's more people coming to vote."