'Trouble in Toyland' list focuses on AI-use, safety hazards in toys

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published November 18, 2025 at 3:53 PM EST
A man in a green suit-coat and light brown pants speaks while gesturing with his hands. He and three other people stand behind a stack of presents that sit on a foldable table.
Alex Simone
/
BTPM NPR
Alex, New York Public Interest Research Group's Western New York regional coordinator, stands second from right while speaking about concerns he has over toys being produced with AI capabilities.

As Christmas draws near, families and businesses are preparing for an onslaught of toy shopping. But with it,comes an annual initiative to inform consumers about which toys could have technology or safety concerns.

Among the top toys on this year’s Trouble in Toyland list, released by the New York Public Interest Research Group,are ones that use AI features and items that could pose safety hazards, like water beads and knockoff electric scooters.

Buffalo State University psychology professor Pamela Schuetze-Pizarro says AI use in toys means functions like cameras or microphones could be used to acquire sensitive information.

But she also says the toys could impact children’s behavior.

“There's also concerns about the fact that these toys are designed to mimic social and emotional relationships. And children can become,almost addicted,to that type of a social relationship.”

Oishei Children’s Hospital Trauma Injury and Prevention Coordinator Ben Kasper says micro-mobility toys, like E-scooters, E-bikes and others are relevant, especially if they’re knockoffs that might not meet required safety standards.

“The esthetics might be there, but the functionality and the regulations are oftentimes not. So that's one thing to really take into consideration a lot of times. I know it's the holiday season, if the price is too good to be true, it is.”

Kasper says another top concern is any item that children can choke on, like water beads, so it’s important that parents learn CPR and other anti-choking measures.
Alex Simone
