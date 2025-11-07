Seneca Nation members reflect on impact of annual flag raising

Friday marked the third annual flag raising at Buffalo City Hall during Native American Heritage Month. First Nations members say discussing history is important, but so is the current context of the Haudenosaunee in Western New York.

It’s an especially valuable message for children, who are still learning their place in the world, Indigenous Women’s Initiatives volunteer Melissa Parker Leonard said.

“They need to hear that they belong, not just in the past, but in the present and in the future of our city. That's why language matters," she said. "So, I ask all of you, when you speak of Haudenosaunee, please speak in the present tense. We are not ‘used to live here.’ We live here.”

Native American Heritage Month shows a growing recognition of the Haudenosaunee, but also people of the First Nations throughout the U.S., Seneca Nation, Turtle Clan member Rory Wheeler said.

“It's been really heartening over, let's say, the last 10 years or so, to seeing a strong recognition of this country, honoring the first peoples to inhabit this land. From President (Barack) Obama starting the White House Tribal Nations conferences, directly engaging with the 574 tribes across the country for President (Joe) Biden, nominating the first Native American Secretary (of the) interior.”

In addition to the flag raising and appearances by public figures from the Buffalo and Seneca Nation communities, several students from Buffalo Magnate School 19 visited the event as part of a class trip, and members of Gaëni:yo’s Seneca dance group performed a few of the nation’s songs.