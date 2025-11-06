Orchard Park council candidates 5 votes apart, re-count coming

In an election cycle where Democrats carried a majority of races across Erie County, Orchard Park has been an exception, with several races going in favor of Republicans. But after absentee ballots were counted, one of the races is down to a razor-thin margin.

It once looked like Orchard Park Republicans would double-down by winning both town council positions, but now Dr. Greg Bennett leads for the second seat by just five votes.

This is Bennett’s first time running for political office. While he’s enjoyed the campaign process, he also is taking the situation in stride.

“I'm focused on work again, and neurosurgery definitely influenced my maturation, my development into a pretty focused individual," he said. "So, I tell people I have a thick skin. So I, I go by the facts, and I know … the campaign, the election is close.”

Regardless of the results, this won’t be the last time Bennett pursues local office, he said.

Democrat Paul Felsinger already views the election as a success, since Republicans have held most political positions in Orchard Park for decades.

“I'm pretty proud of all of us … win or lose. I just hope they take it as a wake-up call that people are starting to pay attention," he said. "And hopefully, you know, they make some changes that everybody's looking for.”

Felsinger adds that he looks forward to working with Bennett in the future, regardless of who wins the second town council seat.

While the margin separating Bennett and Filsinger is extremely thin, it isn't the first time having such a close race in Erie County, Board of Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr said.

"We've had ties in town justice races. We had a recent case decided by one vote a few years back in the City of Tonawanda," he said. "So, it's very important, and it gives a lot of credence to individuals, to know that their vote does count."

A re-count is required by the state with such a close race but adds that the county does a re-count for every race, regardless of how close the results appear.

If the official results happen to end in a tie, then the seat will be left vacant until a new vote can be held during next fall's elections, Mohr said.