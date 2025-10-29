Union Starbucks baristas picket Amherst store, part of nationwide demand for a contact

Starbucks baristas and their supporters were outside the coffee chain’s location on Sheridan Drive near Bailey Avenue in Amherst Wednesday afternoon. It was one of 70 stores in 60 cities nationwide that were selected for pickets, as unionized Starbucks employees push for a contract.

“We have over 650 unionized Starbucks stores across the United States. There’s a lot of support. Buffalo’s a union town,” said Jasmine Leli, a barista and union leader in Cheektowaga who came out for the Amherst picket. “We were at the bargaining table for Starbucks for over nine months. We're so close to finalizing the contract.”

Leli spoke of the working conditions her peers would like resolved in a new contract.

“Some of the things that are in the contract are guaranteed hours, like better more consistent scheduling, fair wages and our staffing levels,” she said. “A lot of the stores are working short-staffed.”

Last week, unionized baristas began voting whether to authorize a strike. They stated outside the Amherst store they would do whatever it takes to get a contract. They also suggested it wouldn’t take much for the company to satisfy that.

“It would cost less than one day's profits to finalize a fair contract,” Leli said.