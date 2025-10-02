Catholic Health, unions reach tentative agreement on contracts

Catholic Health announced Thursday it has reached a tentative four-year agreement on a set of contracts with Communication Workers of America Locals 1133 and 1168, representing more than 2,800 employees at three facilities.

The six contracts covered in the agreement involve workers at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, and Sisters of Charity Hospital St. Joseph Campus.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to the bargaining teams for coming together and reaching this agreement,” said Joyce Markiewicz, President & CEO of Catholic Health in a written statement. “This is great news for our patients, associates, and the communities across Western New York that rely on Catholic Health for their care.”

For the past several months, both sides haggled over wages and staffing levels. Last month, more than 90 percent of union workers at Catholic Health voted to authorize a strike.

CWA is anticipated to schedule a ratification vote in the near future.

