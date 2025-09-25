© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Canadian Beat: U.S. visa changes might benefit Canadian industries

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Dan Karpenchuk
Published September 25, 2025 at 11:28 AM EDT
FILE- American and Canadian flags from a joint 2023 defense conference.
U.S. Secretary of Defense
/
Wikimedia Commons
FILE- American and Canadian flags from a joint 2023 defense conference.

Some countries, such as India and China, are going to feel the effects of visa changes in the U.S. program for skilled workers. President Donald Trump last week bumped the fee for the H-1B visas to $100,000, blaming the program for job losses in the U.S. For Canada, there are questions about just how much of an impact the change will make.
 
The change ordered by President Trump went into effect on Sunday. Skilled workers from India make up about 71% of H-1B visa holders, China just under 12% and Canada around 1%. Some analysts said there is an opportunity here for Canada to open its doors for more highly skilled workers. Ilya Brotzky is a Canadian tech recruiter.
 
“If we can bring in ten thousand people who are making one hundred thousand dollars each, that’s a billion dollars, U.S. dollars, coming from the U.S. economy into the Canadian economy,” Brotzky said.
 
Others said Trump’s move could also be a boon in stopping Canada’s brain drain, of the best and brightest heading south for higher wages. That means it could be a silver lining for Canada’s tech industry, which has often been critical that Canada has struggled with investing in its own industries, thereby making it more difficult to attract skilled workers. Often, Canada is seen as a holding tank for foreign skilled workers, just waiting to enter the U.S.
Even Prime Minister Mark Carney has taken note, saying earlier this week that, in the past, most of his country’s homegrown research and AI talent, unfortunately, went to the U.S.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal StoriesCanadian Beat
Dan Karpenchuk
BTPM's comprehensive news coverage extends into Southern Ontario, and Dan Karpenchuk is the station’s voice from the north. The award-winning reporter covers binational issues, including economic trends, the environment, tourism, and transportation.

Karpenchuk’s long career in public broadcasting began in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. He currently works in the Toronto region.

He provides listeners with insights on Great Lakes issues, the arts, health trends and other topics that are important to our audience. His reports help listeners to better understand how residents on both sides of the border are impacted by issues and events.
See stories by Dan Karpenchuk