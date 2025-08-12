© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Tonawanda residents rally as crypto mining facility goes to court

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published August 12, 2025 at 6:06 PM EDT
Residents, along with Mayor Austin Tylec and clean air advocates, were outside the courthouse and city hall in North Tonawanda before Digi Power X was in court to answer for four ordinance violations issued at their Erie Avenue crypto mining facility. Ultimately the judge did not decide on the case that day, and instead will return to court September 9.
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM NPR
Residents, along with Mayor Austin Tylec and clean air advocates, were outside the courthouse and city hall in North Tonawanda before Digi Power X was in court to answer for four ordinance violations issued at their Erie Avenue crypto mining facility. Ultimately the judge did not decide on the case that day, and instead will return to court September 9.

Residents in North Tonawanda who have been battling a crypto-mining facility are continuing their advocacy around what they say is disruptive noise pollution.

With updated technology, North Tonawanda police were able to measure and write Digi Power X several citations for allegedly breaking the city’s noise ordinance.

Kevin O’Connor lives right near Digi Power X’s Erie Avenue facility, and said the humming from data equipment has impacted the quality of life for those in the neighborhood.

"Upstairs in my plant facing bedroom windows, the window penetrating noise is just terrible. You can't sleep," said O'Connor outside North Tonawanda City Hall. "On my backyard deck, noise bouncing off the homes behind me is also irritating, taking away the peacefulness of my own home.”

Digi Power X began its crypto mining operations in North Tonawanda in 2022. Shortly after due to resident complaints, the N.T. council passed a crypto moratorium, to give them time to update zoning and noise laws. Mayor Austin Tylec said currently, the city has limited options.

“You look at something like a house party, tends to shut down, they could pay a $100 fine. But when you look at a major industry, 100 bucks is nothing to them, and that's one of the big pieces we're looking at," said Tylec. "Something that compounds day to day, and builds something that is a little more hard for someone to bear, that they take it more seriously.”

Digi Power X filed a motion in city court today to dismiss those four noise citations. A lawyer representing the company declined comment to BTPM NPR. The case returns to court September 9, where a judge will rule on that motion.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner