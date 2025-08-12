North Tonawanda residents rally as crypto mining facility goes to court

Residents in North Tonawanda who have been battling a crypto-mining facility are continuing their advocacy around what they say is disruptive noise pollution.

With updated technology, North Tonawanda police were able to measure and write Digi Power X several citations for allegedly breaking the city’s noise ordinance.

Kevin O’Connor lives right near Digi Power X’s Erie Avenue facility, and said the humming from data equipment has impacted the quality of life for those in the neighborhood.

"Upstairs in my plant facing bedroom windows, the window penetrating noise is just terrible. You can't sleep," said O'Connor outside North Tonawanda City Hall. "On my backyard deck, noise bouncing off the homes behind me is also irritating, taking away the peacefulness of my own home.”

Digi Power X began its crypto mining operations in North Tonawanda in 2022. Shortly after due to resident complaints, the N.T. council passed a crypto moratorium, to give them time to update zoning and noise laws. Mayor Austin Tylec said currently, the city has limited options.

“You look at something like a house party, tends to shut down, they could pay a $100 fine. But when you look at a major industry, 100 bucks is nothing to them, and that's one of the big pieces we're looking at," said Tylec. "Something that compounds day to day, and builds something that is a little more hard for someone to bear, that they take it more seriously.”

Digi Power X filed a motion in city court today to dismiss those four noise citations. A lawyer representing the company declined comment to BTPM NPR. The case returns to court September 9, where a judge will rule on that motion.