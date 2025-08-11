© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Removal of contaminated Lewiston soil still underway even after recent injunction

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Michael Loss,
Ryan Zunner
Published August 11, 2025 at 4:07 PM EDT
A sign outside the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Niagara Falls Storage Site in Lewiston, NY.
Michael Loss
/
BTPM NPR
A sign outside the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Niagara Falls Storage Site in Lewiston, NY.

A project aimed at removing contaminated Manhattan Project soil in Lewiston is still moving along, even after a Michigan Judge blocked the disposal of the waste near Detroit last week. Brent LaSpada, the project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Niagara Falls Storage Site, said that after the initial injunction was filed in September 2024, the group pivoted to moving 1,500 cubic yards of material that had already been excavated to a site in Texas.

“Earlier this spring, going into the summer, our contractor that we partner with out here to do the phase one work proposed taking the material to waste control specialists in Texas,” LaSpada said. “So we approved that plan and made that switch to take the material we were excavating from the site for phase one.”

LaSpada said that phase one will act as a “balance of the plant,” cleaning up material outside the most contaminated sites, known as Interim Waste Containment Structures (IWCS). Those sites house the most contaminated materials, which include Uranium, Radium and Thorium. Phases two and three are expected to address the IWCS, which will involve moving nearly 300,000 cubic yards of higher-activity waste.

LaSpada says a remedial design is being crafted to address those formations. That design is expected to be 90% done by fiscal year 2026, and 100% completed and approved by fiscal year 2027. Cleanup of the ICWS sites is expected to be a 10+ year effort.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Michael Loss
Michael joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in July 2024 as an Associate Producer. He plays an integral role in creating engaging content for BTPM's daily news programming.
See stories by Michael Loss
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner