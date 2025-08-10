Another heat wave coming to Western New York and Southern Ontario

Another multi-day heat wave is arriving in Western New York and Southern Ontario, just two weeks after a similar heat wave hit the region in late July.

The heat wave is forecasted to begin on Sunday and last through Wednesday, according to state officials, with the hottest temperatures coming on Monday and Tuesday. All of New York State and much of Ontario will be affected.

Heat index values — which measure how hot the weather feels to the average person — will reach the mid to upper 90s F in Western New York, according to state officials. “Real feel” temperatures will be hottest in the afternoons and inland from the Great Lakes, according to the National Weather Service. Rain and higher humidity are expected in the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Canadian officials have issued a heat warning for Niagara Falls, Welland and the Southern Niagara Region with heat index values between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius, or 95-104 F. That warning is expected to last until Tuesday or possibly Wednesday.

Starting Sunday, heat & humidity with temps into the mid-90s are expected to impact the state through the week. Now is the time to prepare.



🎒 Build and update your emergency kit

📱 Sign up for real-time emergency weather alerts for your area - text your county/borough to 333111 pic.twitter.com/9icK14xFQD — NYS Div. of Homeland Security & Emergency Services (@NYSDHSES) August 8, 2025

When heat index values are between 90 and 103 F, the National Weather Service encourages exercising “extreme caution” due to an increased risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity. “Real feel” temperatures between 103 and 124 F are considered dangerous. Signs of heat stroke include high body temperature, red and dry skin with no sweat, a rapid pulse, dizziness and confusion.

“As extreme temperatures once again sweep across our state, I’m closely monitoring our forecasts and working alongside partners in government to ensure New Yorkers are protected,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement Sunday. “Extreme heat is the most dangerous weather event we face, and I ask all New Yorkers to please take proper precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

New Yorkers and Ontarians can stay safe by staying in an air conditioned space, drinking water, staying out of the sun and taking frequent breaks if exercising or working outdoors.

The State Department of Health maintains a list of cooling centers, pools and splash pads in all eight of Western New York’s counties. You can find that list here.

