Extreme heat coming to parts of Western New York

A heat wave will descend on parts of Western New York Monday and last through the middle of the week.

Tomorrow’s apparent temperature will range from 90 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming Counties, according to state emergency officials. Similarly hot apparent temperatures will continue Tuesday and Wednesday in all of the above counties except Wyoming County.

When the apparent temperature — also known as heat index figures or the “real feel” — is between 90 and 103 F, the National Weather Service encourages exercising “extreme caution.” Apparent temperatures in that range increase the risk of heat exhaustion and heat exhaustion with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity. Signs of heat stroke include high body temperature, red and dry skin with no sweat, a rapid pulse, dizziness and confusion.

Apparent temperatures, also known as heat index figures, are used to measure how hot the human body will feel based on the air temperature and the relative humidity.

Officials from the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services are advising New Yorkers to avoid sun exposure, stay in air conditioning if possible and drink plenty of water. Wear hats and light-colored, loose clothing and don’t leave children or pets in a car.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service