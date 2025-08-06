Erie County Fair kicks off its 185th year

The 185th Erie County Fair kicked off today in Hamburg. From carnival rides, music, fair food and livestock shows, this year’s Erie County Fair runs through August 17. New additions this year include a 12-hole miniature golf course.

At the opening ceremony, Wednesday, Chairman Jim Brass of the Erie County Agricultural Society, which organizes the fair, said it’s important to remember the roots of the event.

“Without farmers, their animals, the crops they grow and the countless people that support them, we wouldn't have these unique fair foods, nor the foods we depend on every day," said Brass. "This fair exists to honor that hard work, to educate, to inspire, inspire future generations.”

Attendance to the "Best 12 Days of Summer" often approaches one million people. Karen, from Akron, is one of those longtime fairgoers.

"I've been coming to the fair for close to 40 years," she said. "There's a lot. The food, the shopping, the animals, it's a win-win all round."

The Erie County Fair also has a public service element. Last year they collected over 153,000 pounds of canned goods for FeedMore WNY and over $400,000 was raised by youth during livestock auctions.

Gates are open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and admission is cashless.