Buffalo councilmember asks state AG to investigate Erie County Sheriff's crash

Buffalo Common Councilmember, David Rivera, has asked the state Attorney General’s Office to investigate a series of crashes involving an Erie County Sheriff’s chief.

The incident involves Daniel “DJ” Granville -- the Erie County Sheriff’s Chief of Narcotics and Intelligence -- who allegedly crashed his county pickup truck into seven parked vehicles on April 11, 2024.

In a letter to the New York State Attorney General Letitia James’s Office, Rivera outlines “serious concerns” regarding how the incident was handled at the scene, noting that Buffalo police officers allegedly “failed to follow standard protocol, including activating body cameras, conducting field sobriety tests, and interviewing witnesses.”

The case is under investigation by the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office.

“Given the delays, lack of transparency, and the serious nature of the alleged misconduct and procedural lapses, I believe it is in the public’s best interest for the New York State Attorney General to step in as a neutral, independent body,” Rivera said in a press release. “The residents of Buffalo, especially those directly impacted, deserve answers and accountability.”

Rivera, who chairs the council’s Police Oversight Committee, has repeatedly said he was only made aware of the incident 10 months after it occurred from the media – something he finds “alarming” since the crashes occurred in the Niagara District, which he represents.

In April, the Buffalo Common Council summoned Buffalo Police Commissioner Alphonso Wright to speak on the incident at the council’s Police Oversight Committee. However, Wright did not answer the councilmember’s questions for fear of jeopardizing the department’s own internal investigation.

In that meeting, Rivera claimed Granville benefitted form a "code of silence" among police.

Erie County paid out claims to those whose vehicles were damaged, meaning taxpayers were on the hook for about $60,000.

So far, the BPD has issued Granville with three traffic tickets as a result of the internal investigation into the incident. That includes one for leaving the scene of a property damage accident without reporting.

Wright has also placed five Buffalo officers on non-disciplinary administrative leave in "the ongoing review of the Granville incident," according to an earlier statement.

The BPD has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office has not responded to a voicemail left with their spokesperson.