Everything you need to know about 'The Primary Path: Buffalo 2025'

June 24, 2025, will be a historic night for Western New York. Various primary elections taking place will shape the future of the region, including the highly contested Buffalo mayoral Democratic primary.

"The Primary Path: Buffalo 2025" will be BTPM NPR's flagship coverage show for the night, boasting a four-hour, commercial-free broadcast.

Here is everything you need to know about the expansive program:

Date and time:

Coverage begins at 8 p.m. EST, immediately following The Capitol Pressroom, and runs until midnight on June 24.

How to listen:

Listeners can tune into the show on the radio by tuning into one of the following frequencies:

Buffalo: 88.7 FM (WBFO HD1)

Olean: 91.3 FM (WOLN)

Jamestown 88.1 FM (WUBJ)

Outside of radio, listeners can tune in via the BTPM Listen App or from our website at BTPM.org.

Format:

The show begins with a one-hour preview show that breaks down three topics integral to the future of the City of Buffalo: Public safety, housing/infrastructure and finance/economy. These topics will be discussed over six different interviews. Guests for the preview show are set to be announced soon.

Once polls close at 9 p.m., the show will launch into whip-around coverage of primary election results. This includes breakdowns from our studio panel, live check-ins from campaign headquarters, and phone interviews with prominent local figures.

The show will be anchored by two BTPM NPR journalists, Assistant Managing Editor Ryan Zunner and Multimedia Reporter Jamal Harris Jr. The pair will be joined by two accomplished political analysts, Laurie Buonanno, Ph.D., a political science professor at Buffalo State University, and Ed Rath III, who previously served as a NYS Senator for the 61st District from 2020-2022.

Previous announcements:

