Youth voting initiative returns to Erie County

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published June 16, 2025 at 7:21 PM EDT
City of Buffalo Historian Lindsey Lauren Visser shows students from Buffalo Public Schools and Canisius High School how to use voting tablets for Erie County's Kids Voting USA initiative.
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM NPR
City of Buffalo Historian Lindsey Lauren Visser shows students from Buffalo Public Schools and Canisius High School how to use voting tablets for Erie County's Kids Voting USA initiative.

An election season tradition for youth is returning in Erie County. That’s Kids Voting USA, a nationwide, non-partisan initiative that gives school children a chance to cast a ballot of their own.

This year features selections for the Buffalo mayoral primary, as well as suburban races. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said it’s a good way to foster civic engagement for youth.

“We know and historical data shows that the more a child participates in the voting process, even if it's just coming with their parents or grandparents when they vote, the more likely they will be to vote themselves when they become of age and actually can register to vote," said Poloncarz.

The Kids Voting USA booth will be at the polling location within the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural during early voting, until June 22.
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM NPR
The Kids Voting USA booth will be at the polling location within the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural during early voting, until June 22.

Social studies teacher and county historical commission chair Rich Pyszczek said the county is hoping to be a state leader in bringing back election initiatives like kids voting.

“Our plan is for this year coming up to expand to more schools," he said. "In the charter schools, public schools and even the private schools, and having supporting educational programming with that. We'll have lesson plans around it."

There’s some “celebrity candidates” in certain uncontested races. For Erie County Sheriff, Republican John Garcia is going against Deputy Dawg and Wyatt Earp.

The only polling place in Erie County with a Kids Voting USA booth is the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site on Delaware Avenue in downtown Buffalo. Erie County residents can early vote at any location in the county, not just in the town or city they reside.

While the youth vote doesn’t count in actual results, the votes will be tallied and posted online.
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
