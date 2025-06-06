Former Lancaster cop federally charged in Buffalo airport gate breach

A Depew resident who allegedly, on May 20, drove his pick-up truck through a gate at Buffalo Niagara International Airport and across several runways is now facing federal charges.

James Muench Jr., 45, who’s LinkedIn identifies him as a former Town of Lancaster police officer and FBI taskforce member, is facing a pair of federal charges related to the incident including illegal entry of airport property, and breach of a secured aircraft operational area.

Jim Fink / BTPM NPR The destroyed security fence at Buffalo Niagara International Airport sits on a flatbed truck.

According to the NFTA and Police Chief Brian Patterson, Muench allegedly drove his GMC Sierra pickup truck through a security fence along Luiz Kahl Way, and across a taxi way and runway before stopping on an inactive runway and training airplane. Muench surrendered peacefully during the May 20 incident, Patterson said.

The federal charges carry a maximum of 10 years in prison and fines up to $250,000. He also faces several state charges.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah McCarthy allowed Muench to be released, with conditions. Future court dates have not yet been set.