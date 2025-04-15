Ryan Zunner

Ryan ZunnerAssistant Managing Editor
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021.
He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo.
He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
City of Buffalo elected officials are voicing their opposition to State Senator Sean Ryan’s proposal that would allow the Buffalo Fiscal Stability Authority to issue deficit bonds of up to $150,000,000 — plus extend the life of the authority until 2046.
Suspicions have been confirmed by investigators in Thursday’s fire at Paul William Beltz law firm. Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said the blaze originated in a second-story kitchen.
A four-alarm fire at 36 Church Street triggered a large response from the Buffalo Fire Department around 12:30 p.m. on May 1, 2025. Crews have parts of Church and Franklin streets closed as they battle the blaze.
In partnership with Norm Paolini, the two co-founded St. Luke's Mission of Mercy in the 1990s. The mission has been a lifeline for people experiencing homelessness or poverty, providing meals, clothing and shelter for those in need.
The duty free shop in Fort Erie, ON has been a mainstay for travelers across the Peace Bridge. But an Ontario court has just put its corporate owner into receivership for millions of dollars in back rent and bank debts, as northern border crossings dip.
Hy, on the ‘Unsubscribe Podcast,’ detailed several cases he’s been a part of with the BPD’s Special Victims Unit, where he said employees of Buffalo Public Schools deleted evidence, were slow to report alleged cases of abuse and failed to hand over important information during investigations of sexual assault.
In a letter obtained by BTPM NPR, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is warning of "serious issues" with Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon's proposed fiscal budget. Citing both a review by the county's Division of Budget and Management, and Poloncarz's own financial experience.
Capitol Bureau Reporter Jimmy Vielkind joined BTPM Assistant Managing Editor Ryan Zunner on 'All Things Considered' on Thursday, April 17, 2025. The two discussed the NYS budget, Buffalo-centric legislation and the subsidy situation at Tesla's South Buffalo plant.
About 35 miles of the Allegheny River, or as Senecas call it, Ohi:yo`, flows through the nation’s territory in the Southern Tier. Millions of raw sewage has been discharged over the years form Olean due to heavy rainfall. But the issue decades-long issue may be finally nearing an end, as the two governments are convening a joint task force to facilitate upgrades to the city’s wastewater system.
Dr. Myron Glick founded Jericho Road Community Health Center on Buffalo's West Side in 1997, alongside his wife Joyce. It's grown into a multi-faceted organization that assists refugee, homeless asylum seeker and impoverished communities with their health, faith and resource needs.