Depew man charged in Buffalo Niagara Airport gate breach

A 45-year-old Depew resident is facing seven state criminal charges in connection with a May 20 security breach at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Charged was James Muench, according to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority - owners and operators of BNIA.

According to the NFTA and Police Chief Brian Patterson, Muench allegedly drove his GMC Sierra pickup truck through a security fence along Luiz Kahl Way, and across a taxi way and runway before stopping on an inactive runway and training airplane. Muench surrendered peacefully, Patterson said.

The incident happened at 7:30 a.m. but no air traffic was delayed or impacted, Patterson said.

The charges filed against Muench include:



Reckless Endangerment

Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree

Reckless Driving

Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device

Criminal Trespass

Criminal Tampering in the Second Degree

Obstruction of Governmental Administration

More charges may be pending following additional investigations by the NFTA Police, along with state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Muench was arraigned in Cheektowaga Town Court.