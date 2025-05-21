© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Depew man charged in Buffalo Niagara Airport gate breach

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jim Fink
Published May 21, 2025 at 5:09 PM EDT
Buffalo Niagara International Airport handles approximately 110 daily flights, with nonstop service to 23 airports. The BNIA serves over 5.2 million passengers annually from its facilities.
FILE
/
BTPM NPR
Buffalo Niagara International Airport handles approximately 110 daily flights, with nonstop service to 23 airports. The BNIA serves over 5.2 million passengers annually from its facilities.

A 45-year-old Depew resident is facing seven state criminal charges in connection with a May 20 security breach at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Charged was James Muench, according to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority - owners and operators of BNIA.

According to the NFTA and Police Chief Brian Patterson, Muench allegedly drove his GMC Sierra pickup truck through a security fence along Luiz Kahl Way, and across a taxi way and runway before stopping on an inactive runway and training airplane. Muench surrendered peacefully, Patterson said.

The incident happened at 7:30 a.m. but no air traffic was delayed or impacted, Patterson said.

The charges filed against Muench include:

  • Reckless Endangerment
  • Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree
  • Reckless Driving
  • Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device
  • Criminal Trespass
  • Criminal Tampering in the Second Degree
  • Obstruction of Governmental Administration

More charges may be pending following additional investigations by the NFTA Police, along with state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Muench was arraigned in Cheektowaga Town Court.

