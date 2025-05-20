© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

'We were prepared' says NTFA Police Chief on Buffalo Niagara International Airport incident

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Michael Loss,
Jim Fink
Published May 20, 2025 at 10:51 AM EDT
The destroyed security fence at Buffalo Niagara International Airport sits on a flatbed truck.
Jim Fink
/
BTPM NPR
The destroyed security fence at Buffalo Niagara International Airport sits on a flatbed truck.

This morning a few early travelers at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport were witnesses to a six-minute security breach that resulted in a local man being arrested on a series of charges after he drove his pickup truck across taxiways and runways before peacefully surrendering.

Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Police Chief Brian Patterson told Buffalo Toronto Public Media that the subject faces, at least initially, state felony charges of burglary, criminal mischief, and trespassing. More charges may be filed, depending on the outcome of local, state, and federal investigations, Patterson said.

The incident began with the subject crashing his pickup truck through a security fence just off Luiz Kahl Way - the airport’s main roadway. The breach happened in a fence link just before Genesee Street.

NFTA Police Chief Brian Patterson discusses the May 20 security breach at Buffalo Niagara International Airport
Jim Fink
/
BTPM NPR
NFTA Police Chief Brian Patterson discusses the May 20 security breach at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

“We were prepared for what happened,” Patterson said. “When folks intentionally breach the airport, there is a plan of action. Would we like for there to be an inability to breach? Yes, we work hard to achieve that, but when it does happen, and we know that these things can happen, our job is to make sure that we're responsive, and we train for that, and our officers were responsive to that.”

After a brief chase, the subject surrendered along an inactive runway. According to Chief Patterson, despite the incident, no flights were delayed, and it remained business as usual for the travelers.
Michael Loss
Michael joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in July 2024 as an Associate Producer. He plays an integral role in creating engaging content for BTPM's daily news programming.
Jim Fink
A Buffalo native, Jim Fink has been reporting on business and economic development news in the Buffalo Niagara region since 1987, when he returned to the area after reporting on news in Vermont for the Time-Argus Newspaper and United Press International.
