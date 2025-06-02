Scanlon and Erie County Democrats spar over mayoral election, endorsement process

Executive members of the Erie County Democratic Committee are once again jumping into the fray of Buffalo’s upcoming mayoral primary. Between accusations towards Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon and having to answer questions about the committee’s own endorsement process.

“We're finding that there are some people running in this race that are pursuing it, you know, as honorable people, but there are other people that have already gone back on their words,” said New York State Assemblyman Jon Rivera.

Rivera is also a member of the executive committee of the Erie County Democratic Committee who endorsed Sean Ryan for Buffalo mayor in February. He and other Democratic leaders are launching criticisms at Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon’s campaign, saying he’s going against Democrats.

“The truth is that the Republican institution is attempting to buy this election, that powerful interests like Carl Paladino and other Republicans with deep pockets are trying to make it seem as though Chris Scanlon is a Democrat," said Rivera. "Trying to make it seem as though he believes in Democratic values.”

While Carl Paladino has publicly endorsed Scanlon, he hasn’t directly donated to his campaign. His son William Paladino has, who is now the CEO of Ellicott Development which his father founded. Scanlon denies connections beyond William, who he said is a childhood friend.

“I've been very clear in the past about how I felt about some of the things Mr. Paladino has done and said, and I've been very public about that he has not been part of my campaign and isn't part of my campaign," said Scanlon, alluding to the senior Paladino's past comments some considered insensitive. "This is something that the Democratic committee, and it's hand picked candidate for mayor, are doing.”

Scanlon has filed to run in the November general election under the “Good Neighbors Party” while still pursing the Democratic primary election on June 24. The acting mayor, other candidates and local voters have complained about the county Democratic committee’s endorsement process. Something Rivera defended.

“We're consistent. We made our position. We had an open process where committee people from around the city were able to make their statement," he said. "And they went in a different direction than what, I'm sure, what the acting mayor would have wanted.”

Ryan does have the Working Families Party line in November’s general election, but told BTPM NPR on Saturday that he will not remain in the race if he loses the Democratic primary.