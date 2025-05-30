'Perfect storm' continues to hit regional hospitality industry

Latest numbers from Customs and Border Protection showed a dramatic decrease in cross border traffic over New York’s international bridges. The drop is attributed to a number of factors, including President Trump’s tariffs and 51st state talk.

Hospitality executives knew there was a drop in visitors, especially those from Canada, but CBP data released by Senator Chuck Schumer showed from just in April alone, the region’s four international bridges reported a combined drop of more than 150,000 vehicle crossings.

Those numbers, and other factors, has Destination Niagara USA’s tourism chief John Percy concerned.

"We've seen great positive numbers the last years coming out of COVID, and it's been growth year after year after year for the last 10-15 years since we've been tracking numbers from tourism economic," said Percy. "This year is very concerning. You know, I lose sleep over this because it is not something I'm used to seeing, and it happened quickly."

The Rainbow Bridge, alone, that connects Niagara Falls, Ontario with Niagara Falls, New York, saw 55,130 less vehicles in April compared to the same time last year.

Niagara Falls hotelier Frank Strangio, who owns three hotels in the city, said he’s anticipating anywhere from a 10% to 15% drop in business this summer because of the tourism fall out.

Strangio, like Percy, blames what he calls “a perfect storm” of factors hitting regional hotels, restaurants, retailers and destinations. He believes Trump and his policies play a large role in that, but so does unseasonable weather, the overall economy and anti-American sentiment.

"Niagara Falls is not quite a 12 month destination yet," said Strangio. "So the revenues that you're able to generate during the 100 golden days sort of keeps you afloat during the time of year where there's not as many people around and you have a lot of empty rooms. So that's what I think upsets the applecart."

The numbers do not bode well for the region’s tourism and hospitality industry. The decline in bridge traffic is one factor. According to data from STR (formerly Smith Travel Research), for the January to April period of this year, hotel bookings in Niagara Falls are down 15.2% and are off 17% in Buffalo.

All of which has Percy concerned and sleepless at nights.

"We don't want our partners to have a downward year, they're in the market to conduct business, and we want that for them," said Percy. "We want the cash registers ringing, if you will. The last couple weeks, maybe low, glimmers of hope that domestically, we might be able to make up for some of this loss from Canadian and international business, our loss of that."

For now, Destination Niagara and Visit Buffalo Niagara are starting regional marketing campaigns in nearby states to help offset the loss of international visitors.