© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH PUBLIC MEDIA | PROTECTMYPUBLICMEDIA.ORG

Bailey Avenue public transit project at risk due to Trump cuts

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published May 28, 2025 at 3:24 PM EDT
Bailey Avenue.
Jim Fink
/
WBFO News
Bailey Avenue

Federal funding for an East Side public transit project is at risk of being rescinded as part of the Trump administration’s reconciliation package titled the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” according to local lawmakers.

$102 million in federal funds earmarked for a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project on Bailey Avenue could be withdrawn.

The planned transit project includes bus lanes, improved road traffic signals and enhanced bus stations along the seven-and-a-half-mile Bailey Avenue corridor, with a completion date of 2028.

The corridor, which runs from Main St. to South Park Ave., saw more than 2,500 crashes between 2014 to 2019 according to an NFTA study. Congressman Tim Kennedy, a Democrat, said that means the plans are as much about safety as infrastructure.

"Cutting this funding means that another generation of Buffalonians would have to endure one of our region's most dangerous roadways," Kennedy said. "This isn't just another transportation or infrastructure project. It's about saving lives and making our community better for everyone."

Erie County Legislator for District 2, Taisha St. Jean-Tard, said the project serves around 100,000 people.

"Losing this is more than just infrastructure. We're going to lose our community's trust," she said. "They call this the 'big, beautiful bill.' Have you rode down Bailey? It's not beautiful yet, but it should be, and with this money, it could change Bailey Avenue."

The reconciliation package was passed by the House last week. It includes the repeal of unobligated funds for the Neighborhood Access and Equity Grant Program, which supports the Bailey transit project.

$102 million is already obligated to the NFTA according to a federal grant database. However the funding is discretionary.

In an email, the NFTA said they are continuing to focus on next steps to advance the initiative.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Holly Kirkpatrick
Holly Kirkpatrick is a journalist whose work includes investigations, data journalism, and feature stories that hold those in power accountable. She joined BTPM in December 2022.
See stories by Holly Kirkpatrick
Related Content
  • Bailey Avenue.
    Local
    Bailey Avenue’s new look is getting a gateway arch
    Jim Fink
    A $12 million public investment could lead to a dramatic facelift for Buffalo’s University District. That’s the hope from city and business leaders as they announced a welcoming “University District” gateway double-sided arch, located on Bailey Avenue near Winspear Avenue.