New customers, more business fueling Amherst company’s expansion

Customer growth and increased demand for its medical industry products are fueling an expansion plan by an Amherst company. Novum Medical Products of NY LLC is proposing to add a 6,000-square-foot warehouse addition to its Creekside Drive headquarters. The $1.2 million project is the latest in a series of homegrown companies - including a few in Amherst - moving forward with new expansion plans.

A.J. Baynes, Amherst Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, says it’s a good advancement for the whole region.

"At the end of the day, anybody who can continue to grow their business in Western New York. I know a lot of focus and emphasis is always on attracting new businesses to Western New York. But when we have great businesses here and they're able to grow in this economy, it's a very positive story for Western New York," Baynes said.

Novum sells several medical devices, including specialized chairs, recliners, and scooters. Construction is expected to start in May, and the new warehouse wing should be ready by March 2026.