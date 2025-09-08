Canadian Beat: Toronto International Film Festival underway

The Toronto International Film Festival is in full swing and has taken over the city, with all the glitz and glamor of Hollywood. It’s the festival’s 50th Anniversary and comes at a time of trade tensions with the U.S. There are also questions about the festival’s relevance when compared to other international film festivals. However, the stars are still arriving, nearly 300 films are set to run over the 11-day event, and the fans have been flocking to Toronto’s entertainment district.



The spotlight is on Toronto’s International Film Festival, and to highlight its importance, Prime Minister Mark Carney was on hand for the opening night ceremonies.



“It is a great honor to be here, particularly on the 50th anniversary of the Toronto International Film Festival,” Carney said. “For half a century, extending the invitation to the world, the world accepting, bring us your stories and we’ll share ours.”



As many as half a million people visit Toronto for the festival, generating about $240 million for the Canadian economy. One of the films headlining opening night was a documentary celebrating the life of Canadian film star and comedian John Candy, directed by Colin Hanks, and produced by Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds.



“I’ve always been obsessed with John, and I’ve always loved him so much,” Reynolds said. “The reasons why are a little bit like when filmmakers, you know, sit at sort of these awards functions, and the theme of their movies begins to change from function to function,” But the theme of why I love John changes and morphs. But I realize it’s actually just kind of evolving. And John represents to me togetherness, joy.”



Prime Minister Carney also referred to John Candy as a typical Canadian who would get tough when pushed too far, the reference being the trade war with Washington and rhetoric about Canadian sovereignty.



“And in many of his films, there was always a scene. A scene where John would pivot, having been pushed too far, don’t push a Canadian too far,” Carney said. “Having been pushed too far by someone who’s richer, someone who’s more powerful, maybe a little more arrogant, I don’t know, I can’t think of an analogy. And John would stand up for what’s right.”



Carney said the current times make Candy’s films all the more precious.



“We’re in a more dangerous, divided, and intolerant world,” Carney said. “In Canada, our sovereignty, our identity has come under threat. And when Canadians heard those threats, they channeled their inner John Candy, stood up, elbows up.”

The festival is now in full swing with many highly anticipated premieres set to run. Three major screenings were held over the weekend. “Christy,” about the life of boxer Christy Martin, played by Sydney Sweeney. “Good News” by South Korean writer and director Byun Sung-hyun. Finally, “The Lost Bus” featuring America Ferrera and Matthew McConaughey



Cameron Bailey is the CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival.



“We have had a lot of change over fifty years. Obviously, the city that we’re in has had a lot of change as well. And we always try to reflect the times, to reflect what’s going on in the world. You know we’re here to transform the way that people see the world through film,” Bailey said. “Every time the lights go down, we try to really put our audience in the shoes of another person, another perspective. And so our programming team has got a really wide range of experience to see films from about 80 different countries this year.”



Some of the films to watch for this year, Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein,” Rian Johnson’s whodunit "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery," And Aziz Ansari's supernatural fantasy, "Good Fortune," to name a few. The celebs braving Toronto’s traffic this year include Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman, Paul Mescal, Idris Elba, Scarlett Johansson, as well as Emily Blunt, Ralph Fiennes, Daniel Craig, Jodie Foster, and Keanu Reeves.

While critics said Cannes is still the more prestigious festival for the film industry, unlike Cannes, Toronto boasts the People’s Choice Award, often seen as a future Oscar contender.