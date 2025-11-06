Three vintage games make it in the National Toy Hall of Fame

The 2025 National Toy Hall of Fame inductees have been announced, and it’s a trio of vintage games, with the roots of one of them — Battleship — dating back to 1890 and the earliest manufactured war games.

Also joining the Hall are Slime, a neon green substance first introduced in 1976, and the board game Trivial Pursuit, with questions that have been racking players' brains for more than 40 years.

The three new entrants were chosen from a field that included cornhole, Furby, the scooter, Spirograph, the Star Wars lightsaber, and Tickle Me Elmo.

Each year, toys that have inspired creative play and have been popular for long periods of time are inducted into the hall of fame at The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester.