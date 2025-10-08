© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
grey background. On the left in white text: Stronger together. Better together. In the middle: black and white stock image of people with their backs to the camera putting their arms around each other and standing in a line. BTPM NPR logo on the right.

What are your holiday shopping plans? NPR wants to hear from you

By Alina Selyukh
Published October 8, 2025 at 3:45 PM EDT
What are your holiday shopping plans? NPR wants to hear from you.
David Dee Delgado
/
Getty Images
What are your holiday shopping plans? NPR wants to hear from you.

The season of gift giving, Black Friday deals and holiday travel is almost upon us. In this time of new tariffs, a rising cost of living and a slowing job market, NPR wants to know how you plan to tackle your holiday spending.

Is this the year of belt-tightening, financial tradeoffs or splurges?

Please answer the questions below. An NPR reporter may contact you for an interview.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Alina Selyukh
Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she follows the path of the retail and tech industries, tracking how America's biggest companies are influencing the way we spend our time, money, and energy.
See stories by Alina Selyukh