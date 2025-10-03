Haudenosaunee members perform creation story across Northeast

Haudenosaunee culture’s impact is well known around Western New York, but this week some First Nations members are traveling to share that culture outside the usual sphere of influence.

Sonia Kozlova Clark of Unicycle Productions — and formerly of Artpark — is working with Seneca artist Peter Jemison of the Heron Clan, and Bill Crouse Sr., a singer and speaker with Allegany River Seneca Dancers, to communicate the Haudenosaunee creation story.

It’s a chance to share their culture’s perspective with new people, said Crouse, who is Seneca Nation, Hawk Clan.

“One of the things that's important for us is to educate people that we are still in existence and that we still have a strong cultural identity, including language and songs, and stories and beliefs," he said. "What the whole story shares is our worldview and our world philosophy.”

Performance sites for the tour include Gonandagan near Rochester earlier this week, today in Massachusetts, and two parks in New York City over this weekend.

The performance also includes a more literal application of the turtle, with a massive, multi-colored balloon turtle — created by French street theater company Plasticiens Volants and based off a drawing by Jemison — which floats overhead during performances.

Sonia Kozlova Clark / Unicycle Productions Members of the Allegany River Seneca Dancers, including those from the Seneca and Tuscarora Nations, perform at Gonandagan.

The tour created an opportunity for Plasticiens Volants artists to learn the culture while planning over a few years, but also to bring that experience and knowledge back with them, Executive Director Frédérique Dewynter said.

"The creation story was like an encounter that was fantastic to use our way of making shows at the service of the creation story of the Haudenosaunee people," she said. "We had several artistic residencies over three years to know more (about) each other and to create together, a show about the creation story."