The Scene Playlist for Sept. 14

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “So Surreal” - Deer Fang // St. Catharines, ON

The brand new single from a band who describes themselves as “Canadian grungegaze.” I think that’s an accurate description - I’ve been a fan of Deer Fang’s sludgy riffs and ethereal vocals since I first heard them.

2. “Clean Cut” - Opalite // Buffalo, NY

It’s always a treat when I come across a local artist who I’ve never heard of before who makes me beg the question, “how have I not heard of them before?!” This is the new single by Opalite, a synthpop artist who is “inspired by all eras of synth music.” Good luck getting it out of your head.

3. “Built to Last” - Nelson Sobral // Toronto, ON

In case you can’t tell, I always enjoy reading the descriptions artists leave for us in the submission form . Nelson says that he’s inspired by “the vast, wide open spaces of the country he calls home and the labyrinthine maze of the city in which he resides.”

4. “America’s Got Talent” - Grace Stumberg // Buffalo, NY

This is one of the first songs that I heard by Grace, all the way back in 2013. It hooked me from the start, and she’s still one of my favorite voices in the Buffalo music scene. Catch her live on Wednesday, September 17 at The Cave in Buffalo, NY when she guests in Davey O’s Nickel City Songwriters Redux series.

5. “May 19th” - Black Budget // Toronto, ON

Simply put, Black Budget rips. If you’re in the Whitby, ON area you can catch their Punk Rock Matinee today at Little Beasts Brewing Company starting at 1 PM

6. “In The Weeds” - Sydney Riley // Wasaga Beach, ON

It’s easy to see why Sydney’s vocals have received so much attention. They’ve been described as “a mix between Joan Jett and Stevie Nicks,” and I’d also like to throw Amy Lee of Evanessence into that comparison-brew.

7. “Comfortable” - Sonny Baker // Buffalo, NY

Sonny has so many great songs, but I think this is one of my favorites. I also think this quote by Jeff Miers sums up his skills well: “Baker is a wildly inventive guitarist whose ability to blend sweeping arpeggios, indie rock jangle, and authoritative, outside-the-box soloing lends depth and soulfulness to the various bands he’s worked with.”

8. “Faces” - The Vaniers // Toronto, ON

Formed in 2016 by former high school classmates, The Vaniers have been around for nearly a decade and show no signs of stopping. Their 2021 LP, All Together Now, was produced by Nick Boyd of Hollerado (which makes total sense, I could easily see them sharing a bill). This one is from the band’s latest album, So Bad So Good.

9. “Ice Tea” - Skye Wallace // Toronto, ON

I can’t get enough of this song - it reminds me of a twangy Nirvana and it rules. When it was released Skye was pregnant, and their pregnancy was very prevalent in their social media posts about this track and its commentary on the music industry - its pressures, unfairness, and the unrealistic expectations put on artists. PS- Since then they’ve had their child, so: congrats, Skye!

10. “Crashland” - Not Normal // Buffalo, NY

A band that is said to “simultaneously embrace an unpredictable future and a lovable nostalgia” on a “goofball mission to bring fun back to the Buffalo music scene.” Who isn’t down for a goofball mission?

11. “Running” - Besta Quadrada // Buffalo, NY

This song is from the band’s latest self-titled album, which was just released yesterday on Swimming Faith Records. If you’re like me and like squealing guitars, feedback, driving drumbeats, and bratty vocals, this is for you.

12. “Talk” - Kasador // Kingston, ON

The band dropped their new EP, Kasador II, seemingly out of nowhere this past Tuesday. This is one of five songs, most of which paint the band in a somewhat softer light than previous releases. That said, the EP still has the same endearing quality that’s run through their entire catalogue - hearts on sleeves and hooks abound.

13. “Literal Child” - Wylie Something // Buffalo, NY

It’s always fun to see new music from Jake, who I’ve been familiar with since the early 2010’s when he was in the band The Cascos. This song is off the brand new EP, Up Through the Rust, that was just released at the end of August. Wylie Something is self-described as “Rust Belt dreamin’ since 2014.”

14. “Nervous Man in a $40 Room” - Hotel Etiquette // Buffalo, NY

Hadn’t listened to this one in a while, just felt like spinnin’ it. It’s from the 2023 album, OUCH!, out on Buffalo’s Triple Hammer Records.

15. “Hit The Wall” - Millo // Rochester, NY

Rochester’s Millo (pronounced MY-LO, not MILL-OH, as I have done before…) “doesn’t just make music, they build sonic environments.” This artsy description is accurate, and I love the imagery: “their sound is the hum of forgotten moments, the glow of late night drives, the cavernous silence of deserted malls, the pure static between stations.”

16. “In a Cult” - Sons of Luther // Batavia, NY

It’s been a minute since we’ve gotten new Sons of Luther, so in the meantime, I’ll just keep playing some of my faves. This one is off of their 2019 EP, Do What You Can.

A Spotify playlist is available to stream here , but we encourage you to purchase these artists’ downloads, CDs, or vinyl; buy their merch; or go see a show.