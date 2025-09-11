Upcoming Local Shows for 9/12 - 9/18
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, September 12
- Vertigo Child with Cheap Peach, At the Helm, and akloh. & co. at Buffalo Iron Works in Buffalo, NY // 6:30 PM
- Catbite, Rodeo Boys, and On the Cinder at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
- Broken Locker, Cowboy Vampires, and POTUSxXx at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Saturday, September 13
- ESL Rochester Fringe Festival ft. Millo & more at Photo City Music Hall in Rochester, NY // 2:30 PM
- Saturday Sessions ft. Miranda Wilcox at Flying Bison Brewery in Buffalo, NY // 4 PM
- Besta Quadrada LP Release with Spooky Visions, Evil Things, and Bifurcate at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Not Normal Presents Blitz and Glitz: A Buffalo Bills Powderpuff Party ft. Spud and The Glam Vamps at The Cave in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Dellwood and the Nightshades at Penny Lane in Clarence, NY // 8 PM
Sunday, September 14
- Punk Rock Matinee ft. Black Budget at Little Beasts Brewing Company in Whitby, ON // 1 PM
Monday, September 15
- Hibou w/ Johnny and the Man Kids, and Ian McCuen at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Wednesday, September 17
- Nickel City Sessions Redux ft. Davey O., Grace Stumberg, Chris Squier, and Amanda Bridges at The Cave in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Thursday, September 18
- Laveda, Comfy, and Bugcatcher at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM