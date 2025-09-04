Upcoming Local Shows for 9/5 - 9/11
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, September 5
- Tim Britt at Sto Lat Bar in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- The Truth Untold, Little Liar, Murder!, and The Water Dogs at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Jess Novak with Karma Queen at The Cave in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Altered By Mom BETTER Album Release Show at Rivoli in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Dead Orchids, Bryan Dubay, and Night Owls at Goodbar in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Clockmen, Bobby Mahoney, and The Living Room at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
- The Foxy Thrills with Hooked on Casiophonics, Mookie, and Angie Lucie at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
Saturday, September 6
- Third Space Cafe & Entertainment Grand Opening at 777 Main St. in Buffalo, NY // 9 AM - 9 PM
- M&T Clothesline Art Festival ft. Cammy Enaharo at Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester, NY // 12 PM
- Saturday Sessions ft. Kody & Herren at Flying Bison Brewery in Buffalo, NY // 4 PM
- The Young Scones with The Manic Boys & Girls Club, Dawson Gamble, and Fighting Chance at Dance Cave at Lee’s Palace in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Texas Headhunters with Trever Stribing (PA Line) at Buffalo Iron Works in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Sunday, September 7
- Breaking Sound: ray hollow at Handlebar in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
Wednesday, September 10
- Richard Lloyd with Elephants and Stars at Mills Hardware in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
Thursday, September 11
- Miller and the Other Sinners (Trio) at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Alison Pipitone Band at Penny Lane’s in Clarence, NY // 7 PM
- Super Crawl: Hamilton's Music & Arts Festival ft. Thunder Queens in Hamilton, ON // 7 PM
- The Crawlers with Ace of Wands, Aniqa Dear, Monstrosa, and Kickskie at Lee’s Palace in Toronto, ON // 8 PM