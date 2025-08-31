The Scene Playlist for Aug. 31

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Birds On A Wire” - Thunder Queens // Toronto, ON

Originally from London, ON, Thunder Queens made their blazing debut in 2020 and seemingly haven’t slowed down since. Their latest single brings to mind fellow Canadian rockers The Beaches, and they have a whole bunch of live dates coming up in the Southern ON area.

Official // Instagram

2. “Knee High Sox” - Altered By Mom // Toronto, ON

This band is so dang fun and catchy. Their upcoming album, BETTER, is coming out September 5th and they’re celebrating with a release show at Rivoli in Toronto. You can learn more about that show, and others mentioned, over on the regional concert calendar I curate.

Official // Instagram

3. “Lost” - Daze Ago // Buffalo, NY

This band self-describes as “skunk punk” and recently released their first album, titled Pancakes At Midnight. Also featured on the record: a cover of T Swift’s “Shake It Off.”

Instagram

4. “Oh Yeah” - The Steam Donkeys // Buffalo, NY

I had the chance to play a Songwriters’ Round with Buck Quigley of The Steam Donkeys last week and saw firsthand how he holds the audience in the palm of his hand with his charisma and witty stories and songs. This one isn’t released on streaming services yet, but you can find plenty of other material around the Internet - or, better yet, catch The Steam Donkeys live every Tuesday at Nietzsche’s from 6 - 8:30 PM.

Facebook

5. “Miss Her” - Projekt Rizzo // Buffalo, NY

A self-described “emerging force” in the Buffalo hip hop scene who combines “introspective themes with catchy hooks.”

Instagram

6. “Cascade” - David Piluso // Toronto, ON

I came across David’s music while scanning the Internet for more music discovery. I was immediately struck by his smooth instrumentals and reached out - thankfully, he answered. Fun fact: he composes, arranges, produces, performs, and mixes all of his own work.

Official site // Instagram

7. “Lose” - Astronaut Head // Buffalo, NY

Astronaut Head is the project of Jessica Stoddard, and this track is from the new album, MEEK MOON, a release 5 years in the making. In a revealing interview with 1120 Press , Jess said that she felt “stuck” due to anxiety over trying to find the right producer to translate her sound. Ultimately, that producer ended up being her.

Instagram

8. “Superhero Theme Muzik” - L-Biz // Buffalo, NY

I was going through The Scene rotation the other day and came across this track and thought, You know what? That’s a song I feel like listening to. So here you are. L-Biz is known for “blending intensely witty lyrics with thought-provoking punchlines and flow.”

Instagram

9. “Dream Rotation” - Ellen Pieroni // Buffalo, NY

Everytime I hear this song I can’t help but wonder who would be in my ‘dream rotation.’ I’ll have to get back to you on that… in the meantime, you can check out Ellen live at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo for Soul Brunch today at 1 PM.

Instagram

10. “Autumn Rhythm” - Del Paxton // Buffalo, NY

We’re not quite at the end of summer yet, but I gotta say, there were several days this past week that made me feel like we were already in Fall. I’m not rushing for the season to end, but if it has to, what better way to ease in than with some Del Paxton? You can catch them live at Bug Jar in Rochester on September 4th alongside Sparta and Debatably Stable.

Instagram

11. “Other Side of Wrong” - Ken Tizzard and Music For Goats // Campbellford, ON

Ken says that this song was inspired by catching up with an old friend, adding, “it always amazes me how many great stories we all live through and the process of creation is heavily linked to listening to the people around you." He and the band are currently in the studio working on a new release.

Official Site

12. “The Littlest Monster” - THUNDERCLAP! // Niagara Falls, ON

If one word comes to mind when listening to THUNDERCLAP!, it’s ‘quirky’ (and aren’t those the artists that usually make an impression?). If you dig his brand of quirk, he’s currently on an American tour and is stopping in Buffalo today at Nietzsche’s. Catch his set starting at 3 PM.

Official // Instagram

13. “Overcome” - Andrew Hanes // St. Catharines, ON

Andrew draws inspiration from classic rock and blues, and his lyrics “weave poetic storytelling with raw emotion.” This song is from his latest EP, Postcards From Death Valley.

Official // Instagram

A Spotify playlist is available to stream here , but we encourage you to support these artists by purchasing their downloads, CDs, or vinyl, buying their merchandise, or attending a show.