Upcoming Local Shows for 8/29 - 9/4
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, August 29
- Whitford Klyma Band at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Noah Koningisor at Blueberry Treehouse Farm in West Falls, NY // 6 PM
- Old Pup and Cammy Enaharo at Bookeater in Rochester, NY // 7 PM
- Ivy Gardens with Deer Fang, Nitrol Girl, and Coffin Lung at Warehouse Concert Hall in St. Catharines, ON // 8 PM
- Patchwork and deb. at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Doomsday Darling! with Yellow Magnolia and Katie Mal at Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Dellwood and the Nightshades at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
Saturday, August 30
- Tough Old Bird at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Sons of Otis, Ivy Garden, and Black Budget at Monarch Tavern in Toronto, ON // 7 PM
- Falconeers and Sara Elizabeth at Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls, NY // 7 PM
- The Beard and the Bird with The Travesties at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Black Paint, Hooch, Live Animals, and Letter to Elise at Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON // 8:30 PM
Sunday, August 31
- Soul Brunch ft. Ellen Pieroni & the Encyclopedia of Soul at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 1 PM
- THUNDERCLAP! at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 3 PM
- John Bacon Jazz at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 4 PM
Tuesday, September 2
- The Steam Donkeys at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
Wednesday, September 3
- Misty City Music Festival ft. James Blonde at Fallsview Events Grounds in Niagara Falls, ON // 3 PM
Thursday, September 4
- Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. with Ten Cent Howl at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Sparta, Del Paxton, and Debatably Stable at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM