Upcoming Local Shows for 8/29 - 9/4

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, August 29



Saturday, August 30



Sunday, August 31



Tuesday, September 2



The Steam Donkeys at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM

Wednesday, September 3



Misty City Music Festival ft. James Blonde at Fallsview Events Grounds in Niagara Falls, ON // 3 PM

Thursday, September 4

