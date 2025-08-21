Upcoming Local Shows for 8/22 - 8/28

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, August 22



Saturday, August 23



Sunday, August 24



Uncle Ben’s Remedy at the Wilson Boat House Restaurant in Wilson, NY // 3 PM

Little Liar, Blissen, and more at Photo City Music Hall in Rochester, NY // 6 PM

Wednesday, August 27



Thursday, August 28

