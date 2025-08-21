Upcoming Local Shows for 8/22 - 8/28
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, August 22
- akloh. at Two Nines Kitchen Bar in Williamsville, NY // 6 PM
- Greg Klyma at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Tom Stahl at Blueberry Treehouse Farm in West Falls, NY // 6 PM
- Bebe and Oona at Dance Cave in Lee’s Palace in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Orange Zest at The Banshee Irish Pub in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Silver Reeds and Mattea Sharp at The Harmony Cafe in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
Saturday, August 23
- South Buffalo Irish Fest ft. McCarthyizm, The Travesties, and more in Cazenovia Park in Buffalo, NY // 1 PM
- Parkdale Music Crawl and Sidewalk Sale ft. Priyana at Cowan Town Square in Toronto, ON // 2 PM
- WNY Women of Rock & Blues Festival at Diamond Hawk Golf Course in Cheektowaga, NY // 5 PM
- Leroy Townes Band at RationAles in Williamsville, NY // 6 PM
Sunday, August 24
- Uncle Ben’s Remedy at the Wilson Boat House Restaurant in Wilson, NY // 3 PM
- Little Liar, Blissen, and more at Photo City Music Hall in Rochester, NY // 6 PM
Wednesday, August 27
- Live at Larkin presents Grosh Prime ft. Alex McArthur, Harry Graser & Zak Ward at Larkin Square in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
- Music Matters Concert Series ft. The Damone Jackson Outcome at Sully’s Harbor Walk in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Open Mic Night with MYQ Farrow at Gypsy Parlor in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Bleary Eyed with White Rabbit at The Baby G in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
Thursday, August 28
- Evolfo, Leus Zeus, and Overhand Sam & Bad Weapon at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM