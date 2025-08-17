The Scene Playlist for Aug. 17

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday.

Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Care” - Silks // Toronto, ON

The band’s new single was released on August 5th, and is said to be “for the criers” about “that burning, clenching feeling in your chest before the tears come.”

2. “PMS’in” - Dynesti // Toronto, ON

This song is the latest single off of Dynesti’s upcoming album, The Dyna: Breakfast.

3. “Off My Feet” - Zak Ward // Buffalo, NY

I’ve read that Zak’s favorite band is Radiohead, and that influence is very present on this track. He’s one of the few vocalists who can pull off that Thom Yorke-esque croon, while still infusing his own personal flavor.

4. ”King of the World” - Tom Stahl & the Dangerfields // Buffalo, NY

Tom’s songwriting is full of thoughtful and witty lyricism, and this song is no exception. Catch he and his bandmates at Blueberry Treehouse Farm in West Falls, NY on Friday, August 22nd.

5. ”Spit” - Little Junior // Toronto, ON

In their bio this band said that they have “captivating music videos,” which of course prompted me to look up their Youtube page . I think it’s an accurate statement, but see for yourself.

6. ”Sebring” - Shark Arms // Rochester, NY

Formerly known as Secret Organ, this band describes themselves as Alt-Emo. You can catch them live tonight at Photo City Music Hall in Rochester.

7. “Win or Lose” - Ten Cent Howl // Buffalo, NY

I really like this lyric: “Seems the world we wish for/ ain’t the world we need/ one life we live for/ the other we’re trying to lead.” Damn.

8. “The Rush” - Tokyo Monsters // Buffalo, NY

This band has been releasing music since 2017 and shows no signs of slowing down.

9. ”sunflower fireworks” - Maxh. // Toronto, ON

An artist of many talents, Maxh. is a musician, photographer, and producer.

10. ”I Gave You the Knife” - Silver Reeds // Toronto, ON

Parts of this song give me major The Con-era Tegan & Sara vibes. You can catch Silver Reeds at The Harmony Cafe in Toronto on Aug. 22.

11. ”Monster” - Lonely Little Kitsch // St. Catharines, ON

From social media it looks like these guys have new music on the way. They describe themselves as being “10% dog hair, 90% distortion.”

12. ”Coping” - On the Cinder // Buffalo, NY

These guys are playing tonight at Amy’s Place in Buffalo alongside Spit Sisters and some others.

13. “You Can’t Make Me Dance” - Gatto Black // Buffalo, NY

The latest single from the forthcoming album, Sky is Blue, which will be out later this year.

14. “Rick James Brown” - The Damone Jackson Outcome // Buffalo, NY

The Damone Jackson Outcome is a live staple of the Buffalo music scene. Go check out what all the (deserved) hype is about this upcoming Wednesday, Aug. 20 when they play Live at Larkin at Larkin Square in Buffalo.

A Spotify playlist is available to stream here , but we encourage you to purchase these artists’ downloads, CDs, or vinyl; buy their merch; or go see a show.