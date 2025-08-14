Upcoming Local Shows for 8/15 - 8/21

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, August 15



Saturday, August 16



Sunday, August 17



Monday, August 18



Greg Zeis with Grace Stumberg at Southern Junction in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM

Tuesday, August 19



Food Truck Tuesday Presents Tsavo Highway at Larkin Square in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM

Wednesday, August 20



Live at Larkin presents Record Store Night with the Damone Jackson Outcome & special guests at Larkin Square in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM

Thursday, August 21

