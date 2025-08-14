Upcoming Local Shows for 8/15 - 8/21
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, August 15
- Clarissa Diokno at Waterloo Public Square in Waterloo, ON // 5 PM
- BIG NECK FEST DAY 1 at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Strings Unbound: An Evening with Alex Cousins at Seneca One in Buffalo, NY // 7:30 PM
- Tough Old Bird and Oats Holy Roller at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Romcom Victims, Eternal Requiem, Broken Lace, Pena, and Noob at Psychic Garden in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
- Silver Proof at Goodbar in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- The Tricky D Experiment, Glow Stone, and Lauren Clifford at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Saturday, August 16
- Saturday Sessions ft. Chris Squier at Flying Bison Brewery in Buffalo, NY // 4 PM
- BIG NECK FEST DAY 2 at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Kasador at CNE Bandshell in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Molly Conrad with Bryan Dubay at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Ten Cent Howl at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Vibe Garden ft. Lisa Lux, Painkiller, Digiramm and Saranaide at Other Half Brewing in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Letter to Elise (acoustic) at RationAles in Williamsville, NY // 9 PM
- Fortune Stellar Records & Friends Residency at TRANZAC in Toronto, ON // 10 PM
- Handsome Jack at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 10 PM
Sunday, August 17
- Anybody Else, Put Me In Coach, No Take Backs, and Shark Arms at Photo City Music Hall in Rochester, NY // 4 PM
- On the Cinder, The Spit Sisters, and more at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
Monday, August 18
- Greg Zeis with Grace Stumberg at Southern Junction in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
Tuesday, August 19
- Food Truck Tuesday Presents Tsavo Highway at Larkin Square in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
Wednesday, August 20
- Live at Larkin presents Record Store Night with the Damone Jackson Outcome & special guests at Larkin Square in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
Thursday, August 21
- Kody & Herren with The Beard & The Bird at Blueberry Treehouse Farm in West Falls, NY // 5 PM
- Absolute Losers with Motorists, and The Wesleys at The Baby G in Toronto, ON // 8 PM