Upcoming Local Shows for 8/8 - 8/14
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, August 8
- Elemantra, Bad Bloom, and Pink Droid at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- James Blonde, Cevilain, Lear Haven, and Stuck on Planet Earth at The Biltmore Theatre in Oshawa, ON // 7 PM
- Silks, Dermabrasion, and Wax Limbs at The Garrison in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Miller and the Other Sinners at Mill St. Sports Pub in Ellicottville, NY // 8 PM
Saturday, August 9
- Strange Summerfest ft. Strange Standard, St. Vith, PA Line, and many more at Hilltop Inn & Grove in Alden, NY // 12 PM
- VOYAGR at Hartman’s Distilling Co. in Buffalo, NY // 4 PM
- Wavelength Summer Thing: Downtown Edition ft. Ace of Wands, Charlotte Cornfield, Le Ren, and many more at Trillium Park in Toronto, ON // 5-11 PM
- BRANDONFEST ft. Science Man, Leaking Head, Debatably Stable, Havana Syndrome, and ATE at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 5-11 PM
- Captain Tom & the Hooligans, Deco & the Dusters, and Shaky Stage at Sportmen’s Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Tuesday, August 12
- Chores, Pluck, and Flower Kitty at Radio Social in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
Wednesday, August 13
- MiA Showcase ft. The Travesties and Watch Your Step at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Thursday, August 14
- Why Music Matters Series ft. Sunday Reign at Sully’s Harbor Walk in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM