Upcoming Local Shows for 7/31 - 8/7
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, August 1
- Soph at Prominent Coffee in Clarence, NY // 7 PM
- Moravian, In Your Walls, and Howlin' Circus at The Baby G in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Witty Tarbox at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- John's Cottage, Junko Daydream, and Whine Problem at Handlebar in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Edhochuli, Goat Farm, and Sipul at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
Saturday, August 2
- Aircraft with T.K. Lipps at The Cave in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Chores with Pluck and Flower Kitty at Radio Social in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
- BIF25: International Hangover Celebration w/ Goodbye Metro, Idiots of Idealism, Glorian, and more at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
Sunday, August 3
- Buffalo Infringement Closing Ceremonies ft. Silver Rein, Danielle A, Nuspeak, Skylar Forester, and more at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
Monday, August 4
- Clifford, Cammy Enaharo, and Growing Stone at Psychic Garden in Rochester, NY // 7 PM
Tuesday, August 5
- Grace Lougen & Friends at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Wednesday, August 6
- Good Monster, Orange Zest, and Amateur Hockey Club at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Davey O. at Flying Bison Brewing Company in Buffalo, NY // 6:30 PM
- Miller's Garage Music Cruise ft. Miller and the Other Sinners at 400 Packett's Landing in Fairport, NY // 6:30 PM
Thursday, August 7
- Folk Show ft. The Travesties, Clinton’s Folly, and Heart Throbs String Band at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 7 pm
- Music on Main Afterparty: akloh. at RationAles in Williamsville, NY // 9 PM