Upcoming Local Shows for 7/31 - 8/7

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, August 1



Saturday, August 2



Sunday, August 3



Monday, August 4



Clifford, Cammy Enaharo, and Growing Stone at Psychic Garden in Rochester, NY // 7 PM

Tuesday, August 5



Grace Lougen & Friends at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM

Wednesday, August 6



Thursday, August 7

