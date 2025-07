Theater Talk: Shakespeare in Delaware Park's 50th anniversary opens RICHARD III while the traveling, edited ROMEO AND JULIET, highly entertaining, continues. At the Shaw Festival, GNIT is engaging and funny as will be Anthony on August 9th, speaking in the Spiegeltent at Shawfest, after which we'll see BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY.

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about Shakespeare in Delaware Park's 50th season opening of RICHARD III and the continuing, traveling, edited, excellent ROMEO AND JULIET. At the Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake GNIT is a very entertaining take on PEER GYNT and a reminder that Saturday, August 9, at 10 am Anthony will be speaking in the "Spiegeltent" and then at 1 pm enjoying BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY (about the end of the Harlem Renaissance) at the adjacent Jackie Maxwell Theatre. (Complete Shaw listings below.)

Complete listings of what's on stage are below!

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSINGS: none

OPENINGS:

RICHARD III, by Shakespeare, directed by Greg Stuhr, starring Chris Avery, Darryl Semira, and Leah Berst as Richard, Buckingham, and Lady Anne, with nineteen others. 7/24 - 8/17, Tuesdays through Sundays (no Mondays) at 7:00 presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park. Shows are free (with a goodwill offering at intermission) on "Shakespeare Hill" adjacent to the Rose Garden and The Terrace Restaurant. For information visit shakespeareindelawarepark.org/season/2025-50th-season/

RICHARD III BLURB: Shakespeare’s Richard III is a gripping portrait of ambition and manipulation. The deformed Duke of Gloucester schemes, seduces, and slaughters his way to the English crown, leaving a trail of betrayal and bloodshed. With razor-sharp wit and chilling charisma, Richard’s rise and fall expose the dark heart of political power. Packed with intrigue, haunting soliloquies, and unforgettable characters, this historical tragedy remains one of Shakespeare’s most compelling and sinister masterpieces.

BUFFALO INFRINGEMENT FESTIVAL 2025:

MARCHING WITH WORDS PROTEST PLAYS, staged readings of original works, presented by Buffalo Writers' Theater and Subversive Theatre Collective, Saturday, August 2 at 1:00 at the Erie County Library Central Branch, Buffalo Collections Gallery, Conference Room, 2nd floor.

_____

CONTINUING (in alphabetical order):

ANYTHING GOES, a musical by Cole Porter, directed and choreographed by Kimberley Rampersad. 5/2 - 10/4 presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory at the Festival Theatre, 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

ANYTHING GOES PUBLICITY BLURB: Set sail on the S.S. American! This dazzling production breathes new life into Cole Porter’s timeless tale of romance, intrigue and high-seas hijinks. Follow the delightful antics of Reno Sweeney, a spirited nightclub singer, as she navigates love triangles, mistaken identities and comical misunderstandings on a transatlantic voyage. Featuring beloved songs like “It’s De-Lovely,” “You’re the Top,” and the showstopping title number “Anything Goes,” this fresh revival brims with spectacular dance numbers and non-stop laughter. Approximate run time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.

_____

DEAR LIAR, a play by Jerome Kilty, adapted from the correspondence between Bernard Shaw and Mrs Patrick Campbell, presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory in the Spiegeltent, 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

DEAR LIAR PUBLICITY BLURB: Bernard Shaw was besotted with — and infuriated by — the great actress Stella Tanner, better known by her stage name, Mrs Patrick Campbell. This witty and moving two-hander follows their long-lasting relationship through the letters they wrote one another and some of the scenes that Shaw wrote for his Stella. Discover a world of jousting wits, hidden longings and shared pain as two great artists find, lose and find each other again over the course of a life in the theatre. Approximate run time: 2 hours, including one intermission.

_____

GNIT, a play by Will Eno, "a fearless take on ht epeerless Peer Gynt," directed by Tim Carroll, 6/19 - 10/4 presented by The Shaw Festival in the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre, 10 Queen’s Parade, Box 774, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, L0S 1J0, Canada 1-800-511-SHAW or visit shawfest.com for dates and times.

GNIT PUBLICITY BLURB: From the author of our 2017 smash hit Middletown. Watch closely as Peter Gnit, a funny-enough but so-so specimen of humanity, makes a lifetime of bad decisions, on the search for his True Self, which is disintegrating while he searches. A rollicking and very cautionary tale about, among other things, how the opposite of love is laziness. Gnit is a faithful, unfaithful and wilfully American reading of Henrik Ibsen’s Peer Gynt, a 19th century Norwegian play which is famous for all the wrong reasons, written by Will Eno, who has never been to Norway.

_____

MAJOR BARBARA, a play by G. Bernard Shaw, directed by Peter Hinton-Davis. 6/1 - 10/5 . Presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory at the Royal George Theatre, 85 Queen St, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

MAJOR BARBARA PUBLICITY BLURB: Idealism and reality crash headlong into each other in Bernard Shaw’s Major Barbara. Barbara Undershaft could not be more different from her estranged father: she is a Salvation Army officer, he a wealthy arms manufacturer. As their worlds collide, she finds all her beliefs about wealth, poverty and redemption tested to the breaking point. More provocative than ever, this play raises questions of justice, morality and the truth of human nature, all with Shaw’s inimitable wit and incisive dialogue.

_____

ROMEO AND JULIET, ABRIDGED, 2025 Touring Production, an hour-long abridged version of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, adapted and directed by Brendan Didio, starring Patrick Burke, Karen Harty, Manuel Mejia, Maria Pedro, Tabitha Raithel. 6/11 - 8/18 7:00 pm, For dates and locations, visit shakespeareindelawarepark.org/2025-tour-locations/ All performances are FREE, non-ticketed and open to the public at 7:00pm (unless otherwise indicated). Seating not provided – Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair. Picnics welcome!

_____

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE, a play based on the novel by C.S. Lewis, co-adapted for the stage by Selma Dimitrijevic and Tim Carroll, directed by Selma Dimitrijevic. 4/9 - 10/4 presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory in the Festival Theatre, 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

Note: pre-show Workshop available Come on an adventure in this exciting workshop for children and families offered prior to every performance. $10

PUBLICITY BLURB: Narnia returns! Step through the wardrobe and enter a magical world. Guided by the noble lion Aslan, four children – Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy – embark on a quest to free this enchanted land from the White Witch’s icy grip and restore peace to the kingdom. Filled with breathtaking battles, mythical creatures and unforgettable characters, this new adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ classic will delight the whole family. It’s a story about imagination, loyalty and what it takes to be a real hero. Approximate run time: 2 hours and 15 minutes, including one intermission. Age Recommendation: Age 8+

_____

TONS OF MONEY, a farce by Will Evans and "Valentine," directed by Eda Holmes. 4/11 - 10/5 presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory at the Royal George Theatre, 85 Queen St, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

TONS OF MONEY PUBLICITY BLURB: Side-splitting comedy, anyone? Failed inventor Aubrey Allington devises a cunning scheme to escape the clutches of his creditors: he will fake his own death and assume the identity of his long-lost cousin, thereby inheriting — you guessed it — tons of money. What could possibly go wrong? This classic British farce is a madcap delight that will have you in stitches from start to finish. Approximate run time: 2 hours and 15 minutes, including one intermission.

_____

WAIT UNTIL DARK, a thriller, by Frederick Knott, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, directed by Sanjay Talwar, 6/25-10/5. Presented by The Shaw Festival on the Festival Theatre stage. 10 Queen’s Parade, Box 774, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, L0S 1J0, Canada 1-800-511-SHAW or visit shawfest.com for dates and times.

WAIT UNTIL DARK PUBLICITY BLURB: When most people plan something, no matter how clever they are … there’s always some little thing they overlook. Darkness and light face off in this suspense-filled thriller. In a New York apartment, the recently blinded Susan becomes the target of a ruthless gang of criminals. As night falls, she must use all her wits to survive in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse. Love a good mystery? This heart-stopping production is guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat.

_____

SELECT SHOWS OPENING IN AUGUST (in alphabetical order)

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY, by Pearl Cleage, directed by Kimberley Rampersad. 8/2 - 10/4 presented by The Shaw Festival in the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre, 10 Queen’s Parade, Box 774, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, L0S 1J0, Canada 1-800-511-SHAW or visit shawfest.com for dates and times.

PUBLICITY BLURB: New York City, 1930. Angel, a struggling singer who has recently been fired from her gig at the Cotton Club, and her friends try to hold fast to their dreams amid social upheaval in Pearl Cleage’s stunning Blues for an Alabama Sky. This exhilarating drama follows five richly drawn characters as they grapple with love, loss and ambition. It is a dynamic story of hardship and lost hopes that captures the true essence of Harlem during that transformative era. MATURE CONTENT, Ages 14+

_____

MURDER ON THE LAKE, A Spontaneous Theatre creation by Rebecca Northan and Bruce Horak, directed by Rebecca Northan. 7/26 -10/4 Presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory at the Royal George Theatre, 85 Queen St, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

MURDER ON THE LAKE PUBLICITY BLURB:

One dark and stormy night. One unsolved murder. One audience-member-turned-detective … Niagara-on-the-Lake has been rocked by a mysterious death at a historic bed & breakfast. Was it an accident? Suicide? Or … MURDER?! Each night, one intrepid audience member is invited on stage to go undercover and help law enforcement ferret out means, opportunity and motive in a cold case that has locals spooked, tourists trepidatious and police utterly baffled. This skillfully crafted whodunit has multiple suspects, a myriad of red herrings and only ONE right answer! Whether you fancy yourself an amateur detective or prefer to stay in your seat, Murder-on-the-Lake is for you!

=============================================================

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2025-2026 Five Star Bank Broadway shows include:

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, August 20-24, 2025, as a special subscriber add-on, part of the Gallagher Encore Specials for the 2025-2026 season

THE OUTSIDERS, September 17-23, 2025

THE NOTEBOOK, October 7-13, 2025

WICKED, November 12-30, 2025

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL, Opening December 17, 2025

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, March 17-22, 2026

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, April 14-19, 2026

SUFFS, June 2-7-2026s

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

==========================================================

34th Annual Artie Awards

Sponsored by Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Presented June 9, 2025 at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, New York

Hosted by Anthony Chase, Curtis Lovell, and Amy Jakiel with Music Director Philip Farugia

2025 Artie Awards Winners

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Waitress, MusicalFare Theatre

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

Matthew LaChiusa, The Informer

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

David Lundy, Remember This

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Tracie Lane, Scenes from A Marriage

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Vanna Deux, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Maria Pedro, Waitress

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Gerald Ramsey, The African Company Presents Richard III

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Rebecca Elkin, The Loved Ones

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Kristopher Bartolomeo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kelly Copps, The Producers

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE

Caitlin Coleman, The Hung Man

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Mason Beggs, Dorian

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Susan Drozd, Waitress

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

The Hobbit, Theatre of Youth

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Into the Woods, O'Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Eric Deeb Weaver, Newsies

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Bridget Moriarty, The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Dyan Burlingame, Shipwrecked!

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Ann R. Emo, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Emma Schimminger, Lighting, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Eileen Dugan

SPECIAL APPRECIATION AWARD

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

KATHARINE CORNELL AWARDS – honoring the work of visiting artists

Christie Baugher; composer, lyricist, and playwright; The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Derrian Brown, actor, William Barfee, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Second Generation Theatre

Kevin Zak, playwright, Kidman Carol, Alleyway Theatre