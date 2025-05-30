Theater Talk: MASS APPEAL has mass appeal at Desiderio's; WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD a must see closes soon; CROCODILE FEVER at Irish Classical has so many trigger warnings, how can you not go?!?; JOSHUA'S BOOTS, the opera opens tonight at First Shiloh (WNY listings attached)

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter discuss MASS APPEAL at Desiderio's Dinner Theatre, which is continuing, while WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD is generating a lot of buzz but closes this weekend (a must-see). CROCODILE FEVER at Irish Classical comes with numerous trigger warnings, and Anthony shares how Buffalo's Prop Mistress to the Stars, Diane Almeter Jones, is learning to create reusable fake pools of blood. JOSHUA'S BOOTS, an opera by African American composer Adolphus Hailstork, is performing tonight and tomorrow afternoon at First Shiloh Baptist Church. Complete listings are below!

Read the nominations here fo the 2025 Artie Awards:

The Artie Awards are Monday, June 9th at Asbury Hall (aka Babeville) on Delaware Avenue! Doors open at 7 p.m. and show will start at 8 p.m. Amy Jakiel and Curtis Lovell return as hosts, along with Anthony Chase. Philip Farugia is again the music director. Tickets are $30.90 ($25+fees) available at Babeville here: https://www.tixr.com/groups/asbury/events/the-34th-annual-artie-awards-144481

COVID, the flu, and some weird respiratory thing going around are still affecting theatrical performers (and audiences!), so it's worth getting the latest COVID booster readily available at pharmacies everywhere. Did you know that, for your convenience, you can get your COVID booster AND your flu shot simultaneously? If your age qualifies, you can also get your RSV vaccine with those other two. After Anthony told Peter that he "doubled up," then Peter "tripled up," and you can too!

_____

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSINGS: (Last chances to see this!)

WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD by Sheila Callaghan, directed by Andrea Gollhardt, starring Madeline Allard-Dugan as Tori,

Alyssa Walsh-Morris as Sandy, Emily Yancey as Meredith, and

Andrew J. Brown as Guy. 5/16 - 5/31 Thu-Sat at 7:30, extra matinee Sun 5/25 at 2:00. Produced by Post-Industrial Productions on the Alleyway Theatre mainstage. 716-852-2600 alleyway.com/partners/women-laughing-alone-with-salad

WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD PUBLICITY BLURB: What’s on the menu for Meredith, Tori, and Sandy, the three women in Guy’s life? Healthy lifestyles, upward mobility, meaningful sex? Or self-loathing and distorted priorities? Inspired by the strangely ubiquitous advertising trend of picturing attractive women blissfully eating salad, award-winning playwright Sheila Callaghan breaks all the rules of our image-obsessed culture in Women Laughing Alone With Salad. This raw comedy is served with a side of feminism and tossed with audacious imagery, biting social critique, and devastating humor. CONTENT WARNING: Sensitive / sexual content. No patrons under the age of 18 will be admitted.

_____

OPENINGS:

CROCODILE FEVER, play by Meghan Tyler, directed by Keelie A. Sheridan, starring Cassie Cameron, Anna Krempholtz, Christopher Guilmet, and Jake Hayes. 5/30 - 6/15, Presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company Thu-Sat 7:30, Sat-Sun 2:00 produced by the Irish Classical Theatre Company 625 Main Street Buffalo NY 14203. 853-ICTC (4282) irishclassical.com

CROCODILE FEVER PUBLICITY BLURB: Sisterhood, social conflict, 80s anthems, and a chainsaw. Prepare to be plunged into the darkly comic and fiercely captivating world of Crocodile Fever by Meghan Tyler, praised by THE LIST as “brilliant, batshit and brutal.” Northern Ireland, 1989. A farmhouse window smashes, and rebellious Fianna Devlin crashes back into the life of her pious sister Alannah. Together in the unlovely family home for the first time in years following the death of their tyrannical father, the sisters are back at each other’s throats in seconds. And when Fianna discovers that the old reptile is in fact still very much alive, all hell breaks loose as they confront his hideous legacy. Fueled by Taytos, gin, 80s anthems and a chainsaw, it’s the Devlin sisters versus the world. It can’t end happily, but it can end gloriously. ICTC Artistic Director, Keelie A. Sheridan, helms this surreal and grotesque black comedy celebrating sisterhood whilst reminding us that the pressure cooker of The Troubles is closer than we imagine. Content Note: This play deals with depictions and/or mentions of child, domestic and sexual abuse, themes of trauma and revenge, graphic violence and gore, war, strong language, and substance abuse. Additionally, the performance features haze, flashing lighting effects, and loud sounds.

_____

JOSHUA'S BOOTS, an opera by Adolphus Hailstork, with libretto by Susan Kander, directed by Jaman Dunn-Danger, stage direction by Joelle Lachance, with Chorusmaster Karen Saxon. Two performances only, Friday, May 30 at 7:30 and Saturday, May 31 at 2:30, presented by Buffalo Opera Unlimited at the First Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine St, Buffalo, NY 14204. buffalooperaunlimited.org 716-217-0895

JOSHUA'S BOOTS PUBLICITY BLURB: Buffalo Opera Unlimited presents a Rootin’, Tootin’ Western of an Opera, the tale of a young Black man in the post-Civil War era who overcomes prejudice to become a cowboy, finally winning a pair of handsome boots.

_____

THE COMEDY OF QUEERERS, by Shawn Northrip, directed by Lara D. Haberberger (4 shows only!) 6/30 - 7/7 Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00 Presented by Brazen Faced Varlets at Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14222 Tickets available at the door and online at varlets.org00

THE COMEDY OF QUEERERS PUBLICITY BLURB: That's right! We are celebrating 18 years of Brazen-Faced Varlets by bringing back our production of THE COMEDY OF QUEERERS, an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors by Shawn Northrip! We earned an Artie Nomination for both Direction of a Play (Lara Haberberger) and Ensemble of a Play, back in 2012... Come see what we can do in the 2024 - 2025 Season!

_____

CONTINUING (in alphabetical order):

ANYTHING GOES, a musical by Cole Porter, directed and choreographed by Kimberley Rampersad. 5/2 - 10/4 presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory at the Festival Theatre, 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

ANYTHING GOES PUBLICITY BLURB: Set sail on the S.S. American! This dazzling production breathes new life into Cole Porter’s timeless tale of romance, intrigue and high-seas hijinks. Follow the delightful antics of Reno Sweeney, a spirited nightclub singer, as she navigates love triangles, mistaken identities and comical misunderstandings on a transatlantic voyage. Featuring beloved songs like “It’s De-Lovely,” “You’re the Top,” and the showstopping title number “Anything Goes,” this fresh revival brims with spectacular dance numbers and non-stop laughter. Approximate run time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.

_____

DEAR LIAR, a play by Jerome Kilty, adapted from the correspondence between Bernard Shaw and Mrs Patrick Campbell, presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory in the Spiegeltent, 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

DEAR LIAR PUBLICITY BLURB: Bernard Shaw was besotted with — and infuriated by — the great actress Stella Tanner, better known by her stage name, Mrs Patrick Campbell. This witty and moving two-hander follows their long-lasting relationship through the letters they wrote one another and some of the scenes that Shaw wrote for his Stella. Discover a world of jousting wits, hidden longings and shared pain as two great artists find, lose and find each other again over the course of a life in the theatre. Approximate run time: 2 hours, including one intermission.

_____

MASS APPEAL, a comedy/drama by Bill C. Davis, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Peter Horn as Father Farley and Connor Hesch as Mark Dolson. Through June 29, usually Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with dinners at 6:00 and the show at 7:30 or lunches at 1:00 with matinees at 2:30. At Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's 204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Visit the website mybobbyjs.com/dinner-theatre or call 716-395-3207

MASS APPEAL PUBLICITY BLURB: MASS APPEAL is a brilliantly funny yet compassionate play that had a long and critically acclaimed Broadway run and was later made into a movie starring Jack Lemmon. the play explores the conflict between Father Farley, and established an popular older priest who reulctinlty agrees to take under his wing an intense and idealistic young seminarian. The two immediately knock heads.

_____

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE, a play based on the novel by C.S. Lewis, co-adapted for the stage by Selma Dimitrijevic and Tim Carroll, directed by Selma Dimitrijevic. 4/9 - 10/4 presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory in the Festival Theatre, 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

Note: pre-show Workshop available Come on an adventure in this exciting workshop for children and families offered prior to every performance. $10

PUBLICITY BLURB: Narnia returns! Step through the wardrobe and enter a magical world. Guided by the noble lion Aslan, four children – Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy – embark on a quest to free this enchanted land from the White Witch’s icy grip and restore peace to the kingdom. Filled with breathtaking battles, mythical creatures and unforgettable characters, this new adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ classic will delight the whole family. It’s a story about imagination, loyalty and what it takes to be a real hero. Approximate run time: 2 hours and 15 minutes, including one intermission. Age Recommendation: Age 8+

_____

TONS OF MONEY, a farce by Will Evans and "Valentine," directed by Eda Holmes. 4/11 - 10/5 presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory at the Royal George Theatre, 85 Queen St, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

TONS OF MONEY PUBLICITY BLURB: Side-splitting comedy, anyone? Failed inventor Aubrey Allington devises a cunning scheme to escape the clutches of his creditors: he will fake his own death and assume the identity of his long-lost cousin, thereby inheriting — you guessed it — tons of money. What could possibly go wrong? This classic British farce is a madcap delight that will have you in stitches from start to finish. Approximate run time: 2 hours and 15 minutes, including one intermission.

_____

SELECT SHOWS OPENING IN JUNE (in alphabetical order)

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (8 shows), 6/24 - 29 Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 & 8:00, Sun 1:00 & 6:30 presented by Shea's Performing Arts Center as part of their Broadway series, 646 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 716-847-0850 sheas.org

BACK TO THE FUTURE BLURB: Get ready for a high-voltage ride through time! Marty McFly and Doc Brown bring the iconic DeLorean to Broadway in this thrilling musical adaptation of the beloved film. Packed with dazzling effects, nostalgic hits, and brand-new songs, this electrifying adventure will have you cheering as Marty races to fix history!

_____

BETWEEN THE LINES, a musical based on the novel by Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer, with music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, and book by Timothy Allen McDonald. 6/20 - 6/29 Fri-Sat 7:30, Sun 6/22 7:30, Sun 6/29 3:00, produced by Bellissima Productions on the Allendale (TOY) stage, 203 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY 14201. Write to Bellissimaproductions1@gmail.com or Visit bellissimaproductions.com/tickets/

PUBLICITY BLURB: BETWEEN THE LINES is an empowering and enchanting new musical for any of us seeking to find our place in the world. An outsider in a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. But as the lines between the two worlds of reality and fantasy begin to blur in extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah has to confront whether she alone has the power to rewrite her own story.

_____

MAJOR BARBARA, a play by G. Bernard Shaw, directed by Peter Hinton-Davis. 6/1 - 10/5 . Presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory at the Royal George Theatre, 85 Queen St, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

MAJOR BARBARA PUBLICITY BLURB: Idealism and reality crash headlong into each other in Bernard Shaw’s Major Barbara. Barbara Undershaft could not be more different from her estranged father: she is a Salvation Army officer, he a wealthy arms manufacturer. As their worlds collide, she finds all her beliefs about wealth, poverty and redemption tested to the breaking point. More provocative than ever, this play raises questions of justice, morality and the truth of human nature, all with Shaw’s inimitable wit and incisive dialogue.

_____

ROMEO AND JULIET, ABRIDGED, 2025 Touring Production, an hour-long abridged version of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, adapted and directed by Brendan Didio, starring Patrick Burke, Karen Harty, Manuel Mejia, Maria Pedro, Tabitha Raithel. 6/11 - 8/18 7:00 pm, For dates and locations, visit shakespeareindelawarepark.org/2025-tour-locations/ All performances are FREE, non-ticketed and open to the public at 7:00pm (unless otherwise indicated). Seating not provided – Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or chaired seating. Picnics welcome!

_____

THE MERRY WIDOW, a light opera by Franz Lehar, (3 shows only!) 6/6 - 6/8, Friday, 6/6 at 7:30, Sat, 6/7 (Champagne Gala) at 3:00 ,Sun 6/8 at 2:00 PM. Presented by OperaLytes on the Alleyway Theatre's main stage. For tickets visit operalytes.com or the Alleyway box office.

THE MERRY WIDOW PUBLICITY BLURB: Debt is crippling Petrovenia! Bumbling Baron Zeta (Ken Schlingen) sees only one solution… a marriage! His plans involve the spell-binding Hanna Glawari (Holly Bewlay),who’s newly single, ready to mingle, and rich, rich, rich! Trouble is her old flame Count Danilo Danilovich (Timothy Lane) stubbornly refuses to ever tell her “I love you.” While the Baron

fumes and Hanna schemes, the Baron’s wife Valencienne (Liz Klimek) is having an affair with Count de Rosillon (Chris Castleman), and the Baron’s aide de camp Niegus (Bohdan Dejneka) is trying to steer these chaotic courtships into smoother waters.

_____

TWELFTH NIGHT, play by Shakespeare, directed by Eileen Dugan, with a cast of 17 including Solange Gosselin, Rebecca Elkin, and Chris Hatch with comic roles played by Norm Sham, Todd Benzin, Daniel Lendzian, and Kevin Craig. 6/19 - 7/13 Tuesdays through Sundays (no Mondays) at 7:00 presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park. Shows are free (with a goodwill offering at intermission) on "Shakespeare Hill" adjacent to the Rose Garden and The Terrace Restaurant. For information visit shakespeareindelawarepark.org/season/2025-50th-season/

BLURB: Come ashore onto the whimsical world of Twelfth Night, Shakespeare’s delightful comedy of love, mistaken identity, and mischievous revelry. After a shipwreck, Viola disguises herself as a man, igniting a tangled web of romance and deception. With witty wordplay, unforgettable characters, and hilarious twists, this timeless masterpiece explores love’s unpredictability and the joy of discovery. From the lovesick Duke Orsino to the pompous Malvolio, Twelfth Night is a theatrical feast of laughter, longing, and lively mischief!

_____

