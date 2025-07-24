Renowned musician Chuck Mangione dies at 84

Famed musician and Rochester native Chuck Mangione, best known for his jazz-pop single “Feels So Good,” has died.

Mangione was 84.

The performer and composer’s musical career spanned six decades, more than 30 albums, two Grammy Awards and garnered him international acclaim. And he was among the initial inductees to the Rochester Music Hall of Fame in 2012.

"He had this national presence, but he was always a Rochesterian first," said Jack Whittier, president of the Hall of Fame. "And in his acceptance speech that year, you know, he even said, 'Of all the awards that I've received, Mama and Papa Mangione would have been proudest of this one, because it's from Rochester.' And that really said it all in where his mindset was, and where his family's mindset was."

The induction ceremony was "one of, if not the last times her performed publicly," Whittier said. "And he was spectacular."

Charles Frank Mangione was born in Rochester in 1940. His Italian parents were avid jazz fans whose dinner guests included the likes of Dizzy Gillespie, Art Blakey, Jimmy Cobb, Kai Winding, Sarah Vaughn and Carmen McRae. And his dad would take his sons to local clubs and concerts.

He took piano lessons starting when he was 8 years old but switched to trumpet two years later.

Gillespie would become his mentor, or as Mangione referred to him, “my musical father.” And the jazz legend was reportedly so impressed with the young prodigy that he gave him one of his signature upswept horns when Mangione was 15.

He and older brother Gap Mangione began playing professionally when they were in high school, forming the Jazz Brothers quintet in 1958 and playing “neo-bebop.”

Mangione attended Eastman School of Music, graduating in 1963, and then taught music in Rochester before leaving for New York City in 1965.

He lamented the lack of jazz music offerings at the school, at the time. But he reportedly later wished he had taken more advantage of the opportunities there. It was at Eastman that he began playing flugelhorn, reportedly saying: “They needed somebody to play it, and I decided that it suited my personality; it was darker and mellower than the trumpet.”

ChuckMangione.com Chuck Mangione.

In New York, he played with the big bands of Maynard Ferguson, Winding and with Blakey’s Jazz Messengers — which is credited with influencing his music going forward. He returned to Rochester in 1968, taught at the Hochstein School of Music and, later, at Eastman. Throughout, he focused on building up jazz offerings and ensembles from the high school to college-level.

He got invited to guest conduct the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra performing his music. The 1970 “Friends and Love” concert sold out Eastman Theater, was recorded by WXXI and later turned into a two-record set, and a Grammy nomination. A later concert with RPO would air nationally on PBS.

He appeared on the Merv Griffin show in 1974. He won his first Grammy in 1976 (he ultimately would win two and receive 14 nominations). His music was featured during the Olympic Games that year. And by 1978-79, he was being named Jazz Artist of the Year, Instrumentalist of the Year, Top Fusion Arist and Composer/Arranger of the Decade by some of the top magazines in the industry.

"You know, a lot of people view him as the flugelhorn player with the hat," Whittier said. "And he's a terrific player, but also just an amazing composer."

His music was jazz with classical, pop, even rock components, and influenced by the "hard-bop" and African and Latin rhythmic qualities from his years with Blakey.

"His music really transcended one genre, and ... I think that was what was unique about his music, composition style, and his contribution to the music world," Whittier said. "It was, it was something different."

His music gained international recognition from Poland to Korea. He played the National Anthem at Yankee Stadium and was honored with a one-hour TV special “Salute to Chuck Mangione” hosted by Dick Clark in the 1980s. In recent years, he was caricatured on the Fox TV show “King of the Hill.”