Upcoming Local Shows for 7/25 - 7/31
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, July 25
- Hot Sounds Presents "The Stars of Tomorrow!" ft. T.T.T.T., Tom Henry, Alga, and more at Revolver Records in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Stephen Babcock, Addisyn Logan, and Johnny and the Man Kids at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Saturday, July 26
- Disability Pride Festival ft. performances by MYQ Farrow, Dj Pastor Rock, Stress Dolls, and more at Buffalo Riverworks in Buffalo, NY // 11 AM - 3 PM
- Broken World Fest ft. Heart for Sale, Prairie Pavement, Romcom Victims, Little Liar, and more at Buffalo Ironworks in Buffalo, NY // 11 AM - 9 PM
- HillTAP Festival ft. Uncle Ben’s Remedy, Leroy Townes Band, and Kody and Herren at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville, NY // 12 - 9 PM
- The Historic Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum presents the Queen City Jazz Festival ft. G. Thomas Allen, Brent Birckhead, Dominic Missana Quartet, Amari Hawkins, and Joel Nicholas at Lafayette Square in Buffalo, NY // 1 PM
- Matthew Holtby at the Richmond Tavern in London, ON // 8 PM
- Fuzzrod, Chores, and Personal Style at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
- BIF25: Carl Jung Collective Conscious Night ft. Ian McCuen, Alex Northrup, Bryan Dubay, and Christo Sedgewick at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
Sunday, July 27
- VOYAGR at Good Times of Olean in Olean, NY // 3 PM
- John Bacon Jazz at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 4 PM
Monday, July 28
- Eric Sage, Jonny Starkes, Sam Casey, and Robin Benedict at Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON // 6:30 PM
Tuesday, July 29
- Food Truck Tuesday Presents Uncle Ben's Remedy at Larkin Square in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
- Loveless Festival ft. Deer Fang and many more at Collective Arts Brewing in Toronto, ON // 7 PM
Wednesday, July 30
- DVTR, Thunder Queens, and Gaijin Smash at The Baby G in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
Thursday, July 31
- Organ Fairchild at Glen Park Tavern for Music on Main in Williamsville, NY // 6 PM
- Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park, NY // 6 PM
- Ten Cent Howl at the Blueberry Treehouse Farm in West Falls, NY // 6:30 PM
- Vin DeRosa at RationALEs in Williamsville, NY // 9 PM