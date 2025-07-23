Upcoming Local Shows for 7/25 - 7/31

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, July 25



Hot Sounds Presents "The Stars of Tomorrow!" ft. T.T.T.T., Tom Henry, Alga, and more at Revolver Records in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM

Stephen Babcock, Addisyn Logan, and Johnny and the Man Kids at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

Saturday, July 26



Sunday, July 27



Monday, July 28



Tuesday, July 29



Wednesday, July 30



DVTR, Thunder Queens, and Gaijin Smash at The Baby G in Toronto, ON // 8 PM

Thursday, July 31

