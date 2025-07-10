Upcoming Local Shows for 7/11 - 7/17
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, July 11
- Rabbit Jaw at Penny Lane in Clarence, NY // 8 PM
- Jupiter Trolley, Orange Dog Club, Romcom Victims, and The Rainlamps at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Saturday, July 12
- SENSEation: Art You Can Feel with performances by Saranaide, Curtis Lovell, and Ahkee in Suite 441 in the Tri-Main Center in Buffalo, NY // 2 PM
- Chris Beard w/ (BEÜ) at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 6:30 PM
- R4A Fest ft. Perfect Strangers, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Single Mothers, and more at The Baby G in Toronto, ON // 7 PM
- Good Things Events Presents Punk Rock Prom 2025 ft. BastardBastardBastard, The Living Braindead, Skyway, Ragz to Stitchez, and Jaynie Crash & The Tall Men at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Fourth Dominion, Night's Edge, Goblin Hovel, and Fox 45 at Psychic Garden in Rochester, NY // 7 PM
- Bugcatcher, Garden of Evil Doers, and Visual Basic at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
- The Empties, Moondoggy, and Meteor Heist at Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Overhand Sam & Bad Weapon with Dangerbyrd at Skylark Lounge in Rochester, NY // 9 PM
Tuesday, July 15
- Nickel City Sessions Redux ft. Davey O., Maria Sebastian, Dee Adams, and Tom Fenton at The Cave in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- The Bidwell Parkway Concert Series Presents McCarthyizm at Bidwell Parkway in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Wednesday, July 16
- 716 Show with Chrip, Tsavo Highway, and Loaded & Gorgeous at Nietzche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6:30 PM
Thursday, July 17
- Thursday & Main Present Grosh with Diyené at Fountain Plaza in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM