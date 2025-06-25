Upcoming Local Shows for 6/27 - 7/3

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, June 27



Evan Antsey at Two Nines Kitchen & Bar in Williamsville, NY // 6 PM

Saturday, June 28



Monday, June 30



Tuesday, July 1



Food Truck Tuesday Presents Tim Britt Band at Larkin Square in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM

Grace Lougen and Friends at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM

Wednesday, July 2



Tyler Westcott at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM

Thursday, July 3

