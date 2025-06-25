Upcoming Local Shows for 6/27 - 7/3
Friday, June 27
- Evan Antsey at Two Nines Kitchen & Bar in Williamsville, NY // 6 PM
Saturday, June 28
- Saturday Sessions ft. Grace Stumberg and Bill Smith at Flying Bison Brewing Company in Buffalo, NY // 4 PM
- WILLSTOCK: Fundraiser to Help Will Fight Cancer ft. Off the Wall at Goodbar in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
- Tugboat Annie, Black Jacket, Stress Dolls, and Gathering Ground at Electric City in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Black Budget at The Golden Apple in Kitchener, ON // 8 PM
- Hightop Hangover, Jupiter Trolley, and Goodbye Metro at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 10 PM
Monday, June 30
- Witty Tarbox at Flow Jam at Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Open Mic ft. Trever Stribing of PA Line at 16 Ellicott Bar and Grill in Depew, NY // 7 PM
Tuesday, July 1
- Food Truck Tuesday Presents Tim Britt Band at Larkin Square in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
- Grace Lougen and Friends at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Wednesday, July 2
- Tyler Westcott at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
Thursday, July 3
- Music on Main Presents Davey O. at Eagle House in Williamsville, NY // 6 PM
- Matthew Holtby at the Country Cove Inn in Westport, ON // 7 PM
- McCarthyizm at Sportmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM