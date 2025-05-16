© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Scoreboard

The Scoreboard - May 16th

By Jack Kreuzer
Published May 16, 2025 at 12:00 AM EDT
The Bills’ schedule has been released; the Bandits host game one of the NLL Finals tonight, and the Maple Leafs head to Florida with their backs against the wall.

BILLS SCHEDULE RELEASED

The Buffalo Bills released their game schedule for the 2025 season, along with the rest of the National Football League, on Wednesday. The Bills will be featured on primetime five times, including for their season opener.

It was known that Buffalo’s toughest opponents for this fall would all be coming to Highmark Stadium, but now we know when exactly those home games are. The first Bills game of the season, on Sunday September 7th, will be on Sunday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens.

Four of the first five games of the season will be in Orchard Park, with three of those games in primetime, as week three’s hosting of the Miami Dolphins will be on Thursday Night Football, and then Buffalo will be featured on SNF again in week five, welcoming the New England Patriots to town.

This coming season will be the final season that the Bills call the current Highmark Stadium “home”, after fifty-one years. Just last week, the team introduced a “Farewell Season” logo that will be worn as a jersey patch for a home game to be announced.

After the third-earliest bye week across the league, in week seven, Buffalo will return home for a 4:30 kickoff week nine against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills take on the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles late in the season in week 17 at home for another 4:30 start time.

Buffalo seldom travels this season, as the team in the NFL with the fewest amount of travel miles. In fact, the Bills only leave the Eastern Time Zone once all season, when they head to Houston in week 12.

The offseason continues in the next two weeks, when OTA Offseason Workouts commence in Orchard Park on May 27th.

BANDITS HOST RUSH FOR NLL FINALS GAME ONE TONIGHT

The NLL Final is here. Seeking their third consecutive NLL Championship, the Buffalo Bandits host the Saskatchewan Rush for game one tonight at KeyBank Center.

Only one franchise in NLL History has ever won three straight titles, the original Rochester Knighthawks accomplished the feat from 2012-14. Two current Bandits are quite familiar with that three-peat: current Bandit goalie Matt Vinc backstopped Rochester to all three Championships, while current Bandit defenseman Paul Dawson earned two rings with the Knighthawks, in 2013 and ‘14.

During the regular season, Buffalo and Saskatchewan each racked up 13 wins, but the Bandits held the tiebreaker for the top seed thanks to the head-to-head, 9-7 win on March 1st. During that lone meeting, Buffalo erased a 5-3 halftime deficit, using a three-goal-unanswered third quarter to take the lead. With three more goals in the last seven minutes of the game, Buffalo dominated at even strength, as no penalties were called in the final frame.

The best of three series starts tonight, in Banditland. Face-off is set for 7:30 this evening, with a Party in the Plaza beginning at 5:30. On Sunday, the Bandits are hosting a watch party for game two, to be played in Saskatchewan, at 8PM, at Southern Tier Brewing Company.

MAPLE LEAFS HEAD SOUTH WITH BACKS AGAINST THE WALL

The Eastern Conference Semifinal between Toronto and Florida is going back to the Sunshine State with the Panthers up 3-2 in games, one win away from eliminating the Maple Leafs.

Toronto, who surrendered a 2-games-to-none lead in the series, got beat 6-1 in game five, on home ice. After the Leafs went down 3-0 halfway through the game, fans spent a majority of the rest of the game booing their team that had blown all the momentum they had built during games one and two. Now, with their backs against the wall, Toronto must win two games in a row to advance to the Conference Final, where the Carolina Hurricanes await them.

Game six is tonight, in Florida, at 8pm. If Toronto can stave off elimination tonight, game seven would be back up North, on Sunday night.

The Scoreboard is presented by Zenner and Ritter Heating and Cooling.

Jack Kreuzer
Jack Kreuzer hosts 'The Scoreboard,' and serves as the voice of BTPM's 'Friday Night Lights.'
