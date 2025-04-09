11 UR students, alumni stripped of visas in nationwide crackdown

Federal authorities have revoked the visas of at least five international students at the University of Rochester, as well as those of another six recent graduates.

UR President Sarah Mangelsdorf confirmed the action in a Wednesday afternoon email to the campus community. The Trump administration has reportedly cancelled 300 or more student visas nationwide, also including highly-publicized cases at Columbia and Cornell here in New York.

“We are deeply troubled by the escalation of immigration enforcement activity toward our international students — actions that were taken without communication with the university,” Mangelsdorf wrote.

Nine of the 11 affected students also had their records terminated in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, or SEVIS, officials said. That means they no longer have the right to be in the country.

Rochester Institute of Technology also is confirming that several students have been affected by "recent visa changes.” A spokesperson for RIT declined to elaborate.

With spring break approaching, UR is encouraging international students to carefully consider “potential risks” before finalizing travel plans outside of the country. Guidance posted online also advises students to be mindful about what they share on social media.

“While we don’t currently know all the information that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) uses in making immigration decisions, we encourage everyone to be mindful of what they post on social media and how it may be interpreted.

The notice referred to the Department of Homeland Security’s announcement earlier in the day that ICE would consider information posted on social media accounts . In particular, the DHS bulletin read that ICE would consider “antisemitic activity on social media and the physical harassment of Jewish individuals as grounds for denying immigration benefit requests.”

It was not immediately known in what, if any, campus activity the students had participated, or what otherwise drew federal authorities' attention. A UR spokesperson declined to elaborate.

University staffers are working to connect the affected students with resources to help determine their next steps while also “proactively monitoring the SEVIS database several times a day” to check students’ legal status, Mangelsdorf wrote.

“We want to reiterate that our university is deeply enriched and strengthened by our international students, faculty, and staff. We have a long legacy of welcoming students and scholars from all over the world, enrolling our first international students three years after our founding in 1850,” read the email, which was also signed by UR Provost Nicole Sampson.