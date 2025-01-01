BTPM Digital Bundle

We’re excited to announce that BTPM is now offering a NPR+ and BTPM Passport bundle as a special thank-you gift for sustaining members who donate more than $8/month or $96/year.

BTPM PBS Passport is the member benefit that provides you with extended access to an on-demand library of quality local and national public television programming.



The PBS Video App is available in the US and in Canada on many mobile and streaming devices, plus smart TVs. Video streams via web browser, and the PBS Video App.

Features over a thousand hours of PBS core programming, plus local BTPM PBS productions. Programs come in and out of rights, and may not be available in both countries.

NPR+ is a special collection of podcast benefits that includes bonus episodes, sponsor-free listening, and even early access and archive access for some of NPR’s most popular podcasts. This means you can listen to podcasts like Up First or Code Switch with no inserted sponsor breaks, and you can even enjoy bonus episodes and behind-the-scenes content for shows like Planet Money, Fresh Air, and Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! You can see all the included podcasts on our NPR+ signup page.